‘Regular Individuals’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Signs for Legendary’s ‘Contemporary’

“Regular Individuals” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on for the lead position in Legendary’s social thriller “Contemporary.”

The undertaking relies on Lauryn Kahn’s script with Mimi Cave directing. Legendary, which introduced the Edgar-Jones casting on Tuesday, is maintaining the movie’s storyline underneath wraps. Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce.

“Regular Individuals,” based mostly on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, broke a streaming document for BBC Three. Edgar-Jones stars as Marianne Sheridan reverse Paul Mescal’s Connell Waldron as they change into romantically concerned throughout their last days in secondary college and through their undergraduate years in Trinity School Dublin. Mescal was nominated for an Emmy as lead actor within the restricted sequence class and Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for an episode within the restricted sequence directing class.

McKay has been nominated for 5 Academy Awards, successful with Charles Randolph for the script for “The Massive Quick.” He was nominated for directing “The Massive Quick” and for writing, directing and producing “Vice.” McKay and Messick shaped Hyperobject Industries final 12 months after he and longtime producing associate Will Ferrell break up up their Paramount-based Gary Sanchez banner, which had included “Hustlers,” “Vice,” “Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights,” the “Anchorman” and “Daddy’s House” motion pictures and the upcoming “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Edgar-Jones’ credit embody the unbiased coming-of-age function movie “Pond Life,” the worldwide sequence “Conflict of the Worlds,” HBO/BBC’s “Gentleman Jack” and a recurring position on the British comedy-drama sequence “Chilly Ft.” She is represented by UTA and Hamilton Hodell within the U.Ok.