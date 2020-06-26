‘Regular Individuals’s’ Paul Mescal Jokes About Playing James Bond – Variety

Paul Mescal remembers precisely the place he was and what he was doing when he came upon he secured the lead function of Connell in Hulu’s “Regular Individuals.”

He was collaborating in a play workshop in London when he missed a name from his agent. “I used to be like, ‘Oh God, Christ Almighty,’ he recalled through the Variety Digital TV Fest. “I ran exterior onto the road. I had about 5 minutes, took the decision, began screaming, rang my mother and father began screaming, went again right into a room with the actors that I had been working with. It was like per week lengthy workshop so that they had been like relative strangers — and I used to be like shaking. They had been like, ‘What simply occurred?’ And I used to be like, ‘This large half!’”

His co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones additionally remembered the second she discovered she’d be taking part in Marianne within the collection, tailored from Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

“I used to be alone in my bed room and I used to be messaging and my good friend, who’s an actress who helped me rehearse my strains, was like, ‘Have you ever heard something?’ and I used to be like, ‘No, I don’t suppose I’m going to get it,’” she mentioned. “After which I actually bought a name from my agent and I simply kind of sat in surprised silence. Nobody was in the home, so I rang my mum and pa. We didn’t say phrases. After which my flatmate got here residence who labored at Waterstone’s, the bookstore, on the time. He couldn’t consider it as a result of he’d been promoting that e-book. It was the e-book of the yr!”

It wouldn’t be lengthy earlier than the 2 could be on set filming, a shoot that required a number of nude intercourse scenes. An intimacy coordinator was available for your entire shoot. “I felt these scenes, in my head, we’re going to be probably the most tough when it comes to course of, however really they had been the best as a result of it was so clear what was required,” Mescal mentioned. “There was a transparent course of in place that made me and Daisy really feel empowered.”

Earlier than the audition, Edgar-Jones known as her mother to get her ideas on how a lot nudity could be required if she bought the half. Her mom gave her the go-ahead when Edgar-Jones advised her that Oscar-winning director Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”) was spearheading the venture.

“She was like, ‘It’s grand.’ I knew I had my mother’s approval, which is at all times like the primary factor,” Edgar-Jones mentioned.

Whereas a second season hasn’t been introduced (and should not even be within the works), Abrahamson joked that it could most likely occur years down the road after Mescal and Edgar-Jones received some Oscars.

He added that Mescal would most likely be taking part in James Bond by then. However is 007 even on his want listing?

“I don’t even know what the proper reply to that’s,” Mescal mentioned. “It’s one thing that it doesn’t look like an actual factor.”

Producer Ed Guiney responded, “The proper reply is sure.”

Mescal cracked, “Sure. The reply is sure, I wish to be that individual.”