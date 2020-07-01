“Regulation Of The Jungle” In Talks To Return With New Season In Korea

On June 30, broadcast insiders reported that SBS was making ready for a brand new season of their long-running selection program “Regulation of the Jungle.”

Since June 13, “Regulation of the Jungle” has been on hiatus because of the international COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with insiders, SBS was making ready to movie a brand new season of the present inside South Korea. It was additionally reported that Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon could be becoming a member of the brand new season and that filming would start in July.

A supply from SBS acknowledged, “It’s true that we’re making ready, however we’re nonetheless within the discussions section. We’re having discussions about casting and different numerous particulars, so nothing has been confirmed but.”

