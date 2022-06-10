Reik visited Julio Urías and threw the first pitch in the Dodgers vs. Chicago

Reik visited Julio Urías in Chicago (Photo: Twitter/@Dodgers)

Mexican pop band Reik joined the list of artists who have come to visit Julio Urias and the Dodgers. In an unusual encounter, they were present at the home of the Chicago White Sox to perform the first pitch of the match against the Los Angeles team. Although his attendance was scheduled by the local team, and they wore their camisole, they did not miss the opportunity to live and be photographed with the pitcher from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Through their verified Twitter account, the Los Angeles team, as well as the White Sox and MLB, documented the visit. “Today the members of the Reik group made the first launch in the Guaranteed Rate Fields, prior to the game between the Dodgers and the White Sox, long live music and baseball!”, was read in the publication of the profile on the social network of @LasMayores.

Unlike other occasions where the visitors wear the jersey of the team led by Dave Roberts, Jesús Navarro, Julio Ramírez and Bibi Marín wore the shield of the rival team. The scene did not go unnoticed by some fans and unleashed criticism against the group from Guadalajara. However, the artists were obliged to wear the jersey of the White socks because was the institution that extended the invitation.

It is worth mentioning that the organizers of the match took advantage of the presence of the members of the band in the country of stars and stripes, on the occasion of the En Cambio USA TOUR, to make them the guests of honor at the Chicago vs Los Angeles match. It will be this Thursday night June 9, 2022 when present at the Rosemont Theater in Chicago Illinois.

Meanwhile, Reik’s presence paved the way for the third and last meeting of the series between White socks y Dodgers. In the two previous matches, Julio Urías’ team won by four runs against nil, while in the second they only allowed one run against. With the assured victory in the seriesalso stepped up to the lead in the NL Western Conference.

During the most recent game, the person in charge of opening the actions by the Los Angeles ninth was Tyler Anderson, who paid for the victory after his offense was able to step on the rubber 11 times, while the rivals scored seven times. The Dodgers’ next series will be extremely important, as they will face the San Francisco Giantsdirect rivals of their conference, while in the next one they will one more edition of the classic against Angels.

The 2022 season has not been the most favorable for the record of Julius Uriah. The last time he got on the mound was on Sunday, June 5, against the New York Metswhere he made a grand opening of five and a third innings, but was forced to bear defeat thanks to the null response of the relief pitchers, as well as the line up chosen by Dave Roberts on offense.

So far, the Culichi accumulate a statistic of three wins and five losses. Despite this, in at least three of the games he has lost he has stood out for his good appearances with a low number of hits and, on occasions, without allowing runs against. In that sense, evidence of his good performance is the effectiveness record of 2.78 which places him in the 20th place of the best pitchers in the league.

After completing the rest and rotation in pitching, Julio Urías could return to be chosen by Dave Roberts to mount the mound next saturday july 11when the Dodgers visit the diamond at Oracle Park.

