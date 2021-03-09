REinvent Closes Deals Across Family Movie Slate

REinvent Worldwide Gross sales has closed a raft of offers throughout its slate of household motion pictures, together with “A Christmas Story,” “Twigson and the Sea Monster” and “Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent.”

“Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent,” directed by Amanda Adolfsson, has been offered to the U.S. and Canada (Janson Media), Russia and CIS (Volga Movies), Poland (Vivarto), Japan (New Choose) and Estonia (Estin Movie).

The film was chosen at this yr’s Berlinale within the Technology Kplus competitors and beforehand received two Swedish Guldbagge awards. The movie stars promising newcomer Matilda Gross as Nelly, an 11-year outdated woman who’s about to spend the autumn trip together with her uncle Hannibal and her beloved canine London. It seems that Hannibal doesn’t stay the quiet life she thought and is in actual fact a monster agent. The solid contains Johan Rheborg, Björn Gustafsson, Lily Wahlsteen and Marianne Mörck. “Nelly Rapp – Monster Agent” was produced by Jon Nohrstedt and Niklas Larsson at SF Studios.

“A Christmas Story,” directed by Hannes Holm’s (“A Man Referred to as Ove”), has been offered to Hungary and Czech Reupblic (Vertigo Media).

The film relies on Tage Danielsson’s bestselling guide “A Swedish Christmas Story” and takes place in a Swedish city within the 1940’s. “A Christmas Story” revolves round a younger man working at a big division retailer who decides to cover away Christmas packages from wealthy individuals to reward underprivileged individuals.

“A Christmas Story” stars Simon Larson, Jonas Karlsson (“Fast”) and Jennie Silfverhjelm (“Beck”). Henrik Widman and Anna Odenhall produced the movie at SF Studios.

“Twigson and the Sea Monster,” in the meantime, has been offered to The Netherlands (NPB). The film weaves stay motion and animation and follows kids who’re on vacation with their Aunt Thea to a magical island the place they should face a mysterious sea worm. “Twigson and the Sea Monster” was directed by Tove Undheim and produced by SF Studios.

REinvent Worldwide Gross sales’ roster contains Erik Poppe’s “The Emigrants,” Bille August’s “The Pact” and Aku Louhimies’s “Omerta 6/12.”