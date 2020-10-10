REinvent Studios ‘Transport’ Goes Into Production

The Berlin Competition’s Finnish Taking pictures Star 2015 Emmi Parviainen (“Shadow Traces”), seasoned actor Maria Heiskanen (“Eternal Moments”), Pirkko Hämäläinen (“Satan’s Bride”) and Belgian actor Geert van Rampelberg (“De Infiltrant”) are headlining the eight-part TV present “Transport.” Prix Europa winner Auli Mantila (“Silver Stars”, “The Geography of Concern”) will function its showrunner.

Lensing the present is veteran DoP J-P Passi, multi-awarded for the movie “The Happiest Day within the Lifetime of Olly Mäki” and second unit DoP on “Chernobyl.”

Veteran producer Miia Haavisto (“Tom of Finland”) and Tia Talli (“Nurses”) of Tekele are producing for Finnish pubcaster Yle. Belgium’s Philippe de Schepper (“Black-Out”) and Jonnydepony’S Helen Perquy, an govt producer on “Tabula Rasa,” are co-producing. Nordic world distributor REinvent Studios picked up the present in February.

Producer Haavisto mentioned “Transport” stands out as against the law drama set within the meals commerce. “It’s the story of atypical individuals below immense stress, all of whom are linked to the unlawful transport of horses alongside the roads and wires of Europe.”

Parviainen performs Johanna, a younger journalist investigating the origin of a microchip present in child meals. Heiskanen is an insurance coverage investigator and Hämäläinen a financial institution supervisor, each linked to the case.

Helene Aurø, director of gross sales and advertising and marketing at REInvent Studios, mentioned: ““Transport’s” matter of meals and well being security could be very well timed.“

Haavisto concurred: “We’re all involved about what we eat and purchase, however do we actually know what tales are behind the meals chain? By tackling meals fraud by means of the tales of atypical individuals and recognizable conditions, Auli Mantila brings the viewer near the characters, who’re confronted with ethical dilemmas.”

Following a two-week shoot in Flanders, Belgium in September, filming has resumed on location in Finland, across the Helsinki metropolitan space.

Reflecting on filming below coronavirus, Talli mentioned: “We had been fortunate that we had been in Belgium simply earlier than COVID19 circumstances began to climb once more. Everybody was tremendous cautious, carrying masks and respecting all well being security protocols. It’s the identical right here in Finland, and a lot of the shoot is on location.”

“Transport” was backed by Yle, DR, RÚV, NRK, SVT, the Finnish Movie Basis, Display screen Flanders, DPG Media, Belga Movies Fund, Nordisk Movie & TV Fond and Artistic Europe. Supply is about for subsequent yr.