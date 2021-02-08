REinvent Studios’ ‘Trom’ to Shoot With Nordic Stars in Faroe Islands

REinvent Studios’ anticipated crime collection “Trom” is preparing to shoot in the plush landscapes of the Faroe Islands with a forged full of Nordic stars, together with Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”), Maria Wealthy (“Comply with The Cash”) and Olaf Johannessen (“The Exception”).

Primarily based on Jagvan Isaksen’s crime novels, the collection is created by Torfinnur Jákupsson and co-written with Donna Sharpe (“West of Liberty”). REinvent is producing the collection with Kyk Footage and Truenorth.

It should mark the primary crime drama to be created in the Faroe Islands. Capturing will kick off on location in March. Kasper Barfoed (“Dicte: Crime Reporter”) and Davíd Óskar Ólafsson (“The Valhalla Murders”) are on board to direct the collection.

The six-part present follows journalist Hannis Martinsson (Ulrich Thomsen), who unexpectedly receives a message from Sonja, his estranged daughter, claiming that her life is in hazard. Hannis reluctantly returns residence to the Faroes to examine, and discovers Sonja’s physique in the bloody waters of a whale hunt. His seek for solutions quickly brings him into battle with the native police and uncovers an online of secrets and techniques throughout the close-knit group.

The buzzed-about collection was boarded by ZDF and Arte after it was pitched as a part of the Berlinale Co-Professional Collection.

“‘Trom’ actually has all the pieces a REinvent Studios undertaking wants. It’s authentic, distinctive and on the similar time a common story,” mentioned Rikke Ennis, CEO at REinvent Studios.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to perform this manufacturing in shut collaboration with Viaplay and hope to provide audiences a crime-series with an edge and characters in contrast to what they’ve seen earlier than,” mentioned Ennis.

Helene Aurø, the gross sales and advertising and marketing director at REinvent Worldwide Gross sales, mentioned the corporate had “very excessive expectations for the collection” which has “already caught the eye of a number of worldwide patrons.”

“I’m positive ‘Trom’ will place itself among the many hottest Nordic collection ever produced,” added Aurø.

A part of a giant REinvent slate, together with “Outlier” and “Margrete – Queen of the North” – which makes it one among Scandinavia’s most distinguished corporations on the upcoming Berlinale Collection Market, “Trom” would be the subsequent Viaplay authentic from Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group), and is being supported by the Nordisk Movie & TV Fond, the Faroese Movie Institute and European Union’s Media Programme.