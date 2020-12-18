Rejecting the Indo-Pacific concept is akin to rejecting globalization: S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the Indo-Pacific concept was not a possibility for tomorrow, but was the reality of yesterday and rejecting it is akin to rejecting globalization. Jaishankar while addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2020 said that the concept of Indo-Pacific has been much discussed in recent diplomatic dialogues. Also Read – External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on the border deadlock, ‘Whatever has happened is not really in China’s interest because ..’

He underlined that he had said earlier that the Indo-Pacific concept was not a possibility of tomorrow, but the reality of yesterday. The Foreign Minister said that rejecting this concept is like rejecting globalization. Jaishankar said, "In fact, it represents the confluence of the Indian and Pacific oceans, which can no longer be seen as separate regions."

Also Read – India will strengthen bilateral relations with Seychelles in the post-Kovid-19 era: Jaishankar