Rejection grows in El Salvador to the announcement of re-election by Bukele

The National Association of Private Enterprise (ANEP) of The Savior He pointed out this Monday in a statement that various articles of the Constitution “expressly prohibit immediate presidential re-election.”

The ANEP statement comes after the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeleannounced last Thursday that he will seek re-election in the 2024 elections to “continue” on the path that he has “begun” with his arrival at the Executive in 2019.

“Articles 75, 88, 131, 152, 154 and 248 of the Constitution of the Republic of El Salvador expressly prohibit immediate presidential reelection,” ANEP said in a brief statement.

He added that “respecting the laws of the Republic is essential for the democratic order to prevailseparation of powers, respect for rights and social welfare”.

Bukele announced his decision to run for re-election despite the constitutional debate on the issue

“To renounce these principles is to lose the rights and guarantees that represent the fundamental conditions on which we can and must build a prosperous future for all,” added the entity that brings together 50 business associations, made up of 15,000 formal companies.

On its web portal, ANEP also indicated that “there are seven constitutional provisions that expressly contain this prohibition” and that in that sense “they were approved by the constituents, and that is how the Constitutional Chamber has interpreted it in two different conformations.”

The possibility of Bukele being re-elected for a second consecutive term in 2024 was opened in September 2021, when a questioned Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice modified a criterion for interpreting article 152 of the Magna Carta that had been issued in 2014.

Before this resolution, whoever held the Presidency had to wait 10 years after the end of his term.

Now, Bukele is the first president of the Salvadoran democratic stage who will try to be re-electedgiven that this situation had not occurred since the time of the military dictatorship.

Various lawyers have pointed out that in order to interpret the Constitution, other articles of the Constitution must be taken into account, in addition to a report and recordings of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Magna Carta in force since 1983.

Since the announcement of Bukele’s decision last week, both members of the country’s opposition and representatives of human rights organizations have expressed their rejection and concern for the future of democracy in El Salvador.

After reaching the Salvadoran Presidency in 2019, Bukele described Juan Orlando Hernández and Daniel Ortega as “dictators”who were able to be re-elected in Honduras and Nicaragua, respectively, thanks to resolutions of constitutional courts.

(With information from EFE)

