Rejection of the constitutional proposal: a historic decision

This Sunday, September 4, Chile lived a day that will remain marked in its history, the Chilean people went out en masse to the different voting centers to participate in the most important plebiscite of its last 33 years, the referendum for a New Constitution of the Republic.

A process that began with the so-called “Social Outbreak” on October 18, 2019, with protests in different parts of the country and that despite the different announcements that the government made at the time, nothing stopped a people who demanded changes. The demands were structural, and to achieve this a transversal agreement was required, it was 28 days since the beginning of the protests for the political world on November 15 after intense negotiations and until the wee hours of the morning, the so-called “Agreement for Peace and the New Constitution” was signed (without the participation of the Broad Front party and the Communist Party).

From then on, a story begins that three years later closes one of its most important chapters, the decision to accept or reject a new Magna Carta. written by 154 Conventional Constituents that Chileans chose to be them on their behalf who write it.

This September 04 the people chose, chose to Reject the proposed Constitutional proposal, maintaining the constitution that governs. Although the different polls since the beginning of the polls projected a position of widely rejecting the proposal over those who would approve, even so, the people of Chile look at their future with uncertainty, what will come next? It is the president Gabriel Boric who will define the new process for a new opportunity to change the Constitution.

The exponential rise of rejection

The Rejection option had a floor since the entry plebiscite held on October 25, 2020, where with just 1,635,164 votes it obtained 21.72% of the preferencesin one of the days with the most votes since the return to democracy under the context of voluntary voting, even surpassing the “Yes” and “No” votes in 1988. However, Two years were enough for the word “Rejection” to gain strength. The different events exposed in the constituent process, the political polarization, the limited capacity for dialogue between sectors and even the arrogance of many conventional, were reflected in a text that Chileans did not agree with, going from 21.72% to the absolute majority. Although, in a new process of constitutional modification, beyond the mechanism that President Boric can define and if he manages to summon the majority of Chileans, a new vote to reject it would already have a little more than 1.6 million Chileans willing to keep the constitution in force, passing from the absolute majority to a repeated regrettable minority.

The division of the Center Left and the decision of the PDG

As is customary, in politics to achieve great agreements one must act as a conglomerate, but this time, everything built by the center left for 30 years collapsed, personal convictions prevailed over partisan convictions, the historic Christian Democracy (DC) was strongly dividedhistorical DC went from Approve a New Constitution to Reject the proposal, such was the case of former President Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle who with an energetic call called to reject the proposal and demanding a new one that unites and does not divide.

The call was welcomed by active political figures in office who were deployed in favor of rejecting, a gesture and act that undoubtedly weakened the “I approve” option. But it was not only the Center Left that took the floor from the Approval, but also the recently created Party of the People (PDG) led by the economist Franco Parisi who obtained third place in the first presidential round of 2021, carried out a consultation with their adherents, where 91% of the voters supported the Rejection option, formalizing the Party’s position in this position; It is worth mentioning that the PDG is the second most important political force in Chile with more than 47 thousand adherents.

The fall of President Boric

As we discussed in the column made prior to the presidential second round of 2021, the winner of the Ballotaje between José Antonio Kast (Republican Party – Right) and Gabriel Boric (Broad Front – Left) would be the spokesperson to approve or reject the proposal. constitutional, such was the case, that during the last two months prior to the exit Constitutional Plebiscite, President Boric was an active face for the Approval campaign, sustaining, among his speeches with his ministers, that his government program could only be executed with a New Constitution. Once the results of this Sunday, September 4, are known, we will see a defeated, fallen government, assuming that in order to continue leading, it will have to go to the classic political parties of the last 30 years. while a new constitutional proposal is being discussed and built that will surely play the same role as former President Piñera, leading the process of calling a new referendum, but not launching the long-awaited New Constitution, burying the hope that in his period of government the great reforms proposed in his program are carried out.

The eyes of Latin America in Chile

An unprecedented process that had Chile as a protagonist in Latin America and the world, the plebiscite was not only the hope of a recently assumed leftist government to structurally reform the political and economic model, but it was also the hope of many Latin American countries. who were watching this process carefully to take the same step.

Peru, Colombia and the new countries that added to Chile have begun to propose a referendum for a new constitution. Surely these governments, some recently assumed and others discredited by constant constitutional accusations, saw that the revolution is not enough, to achieve this they must delve into the basic principles of politics, where it must be at the service of the people and not the people at the service of politics.

Latin America has a new opportunity like Chile, calling for social changes, eliminating gaps and inequality, achieving high productivity in harmony with the environment, opening paths to new ways of living, but most importantly uniting all its inhabitants beyond their origins in a single great nation.

