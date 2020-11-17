Relations between India and US will go further in Biden’s administration: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

new Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed confidence that relations between India and the United States will grow further in Biden’s administration. He said that he has been part of a period when the bilateral relations between the two countries have undergone a radical change. Also Read – Donald Trump finally concedes defeat, Biden’s victory is a hoax

Jaishankar said, "We have worked with him when he was the Vice President. I was there as ambassador during the last phase of the Obama administration. We already knew him when he became a member and then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "The foreign minister was speaking in an online discussion organized by 'Gateway House', a prominent thinktank.

Jaishankar said, "He (Biden) has been a part of the period when there was a drastic change in Indo-US relations." Jaishankar said that Biden, who was elected to the presidency, is no stranger to India or both. Are not unaware of the relationship between countries. He said, "I am confident that we will regain our momentum from where we left off, we have done so in the last four administrations."

Jaishankar said, "I think the same will happen in this administration." Significantly, the strategic and defense relations between India and the United States expanded greatly during Barack Obama's tenure and Biden as Vice President Was instrumental in this.

In 2016, during the Obama administration, India was named as America’s principal defense partner. The Obama administration supported India’s claim for permanent membership of the UN Security Council and greatly enhanced cooperation with India to fight terrorism. In his election campaign campaign, Biden has spoken of standing with India in every field, along with his vision of increasing the US-India partnership.