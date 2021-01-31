Relationships Between Rowoon, Won Jin Ah, Lee Hyun Wook, And Lee Joo Bin Grow Complicated In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” has launched new stills of the leads forward of the upcoming episode!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama in regards to the sophisticated workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising for Klar, a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Tune Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyung Seung who’s in love together with her.

In the brand new stills, the Klar advertising group attends the Klar make-up present, and Chae Hyun Seung takes heart stage as he transforms right into a magnificence mannequin for the day. He closes and sits with good posture as he will get his make-up achieved, and viewers are left questioning why he has instantly taken on the position. Yoon Tune Ah seems on on the scene with curiosity, as if she may be starting to take a look at her junior colleague in a distinct gentle following the start of their pretend courting scheme.

In the meantime, group chief Lee Jae Shin (Lee Hyun Wook) seems displeased as he observes the scenario with stiffly crossed arms. Though he had been in a relationship with Yoon Tune Ah, she just lately discovered that he had been getting ready to marry the corporate founder’s granddaughter Lee Hyo Joo (Lee Joo Bin), main her to announce that she wished to interrupt up with him.

Amidst all of this, Lee Hyo Joo additionally makes an look, including one other layer of rigidity to the scene. Though she was nonetheless unaware of Lee Jae Shin’s secret relationship with Yoon Tune Ah, Lee Hyo Joo’s gaze as she brushes previous Yoon Tune Ah grows distant as if she had realized one thing.

The following episode of “She Would Never Know” airs on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

