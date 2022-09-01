Relatives of the journalist Miguel Mendoza detained by the Daniel Ortega regime fear for his health and demanded his release

Miguel Mendoza, a local sports journalist who openly criticized the Daniel Ortega regime, was arrested on June 24, 2021, in the midst of a wave of arrests against opposition leaders and critics, in the context of last November’s elections, in the that Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, were re-elected with seven of his rivals in prison and two in exile

The relatives of the Nicaraguan journalist miguel mendozacritic of Daniel Ortega and a political prisoner since June 2021, expressed this Wednesday their concern about his state of health.

The Movement of Independent Journalists and Communicators of Nicaragua (PCIN) presented at a press conference a digital drawing with the supposed physical appearance of Mendoza, collected through testimonies of relatives who have visited him, in which he looks thinner.

Both his family and the PCIN They demanded that the authorities publicly show the journalist, just as they have done in the last two days with 20 opponents who have been convicted for more than a year in the torture center of The Chipote and who are considered political prisoners by humanitarian organizations after their relatives denounced that they suffered from malnutrition and extreme weight loss.

The communicator Cristopher Mendozarelative of miguel mendozaassured that the journalist suffers from chronic illnesses and pointed out that “the only work he did was political denunciation.”

The president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), Vilma Núñez, expressed “Ortega is promoting a “new form of derision in which” he comes to expose political prisoners to the public, through his media, trying to to distort what the families have denounced, but they have collided with reality”

The Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), peter cow, At the press conference, he expressed his solidarity with the journalist’s family and with the relatives of the “political prisoners” in Nicaragua.

“ These are anxious and distressing days, it is prolonged pain, it is unfair and contrary to international human rights standards. ”, commented Pedro Vaca, who highlighted that “Mendoza is an example of courage”.

He called for the release of the journalist and that of more than 190 “political prisoners”, who were sentenced “without any type of grounds” and who today suffer from deteriorating health.

“ A deterioration that is responsible and that responsibility will have to be clarified ”, he added.

The director for the Americas of Amnesty International (AI), Erika Guevara Rosas, also expressed solidarity with the journalist’s family “and all the people arbitrarily detained in Nicaragua just for criticizing, for thinking differently, for exercising their citizen rights.”

For her part, the President of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), Vilma Núñez expressed that “ silencing a person is a crime and doing it with a journalist, which is their way of being and part of their life, is much crueler ”.

Likewise, Núñez commented that the dictatorship of Ortega is promoting a “new form of derision” in which “he comes to expose political prisoners to the public, through their media, trying to distort what the families have denounced, but have crashed with the reality ”.

“In the midst of all that cruelty and repression, that decision to exterminate, where food is being used at this time as a weapon of war, as a weapon of extermination, has crashed against the courage and firmness that they (imprisoned opponents ) continue to maintain”, he added.

The opponents, arrested between May and November 2021, were sentenced to between 7 and 13 years in prison for crimes considered “treason against the country” or money laundering

The Nicaraguan authorities, through their media, have publicly shown 20 opponents who have been imprisoned for more than a year and in the images you can see the unfounded prisoners in the blue clothing of inmates, with similar physical appearances to those previously described by their relatives, that is, underweight and emaciated.

The opponents, arrested between May and November 2021, were sentenced to between 7 and 13 years in prison for crimes considered “treason against the country” or money laundering .

