Relatives of the victims of the massacre at the Uvalde school will initiate a class action lawsuit for USD 27 billion

In search of those responsible and some justice for the massacre that occurred in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an aggressor claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 teachersthe relatives of the victims initiated a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit.

Human rights lawyerCharles Bonnerconfirmed that the class action lawsuit is against the police department and the manufacturer of the weapons used by the assailant.

“We want to help this community, that’s why we have sued for 27 billion dollars for the human rights protected by the Constitution of the United States, which are unique in the world”, They indicated from the Bonner law firm.

The lawsuit will go against all those who have been responsible for the tragedy, they indicated from the legal study.

“We have the school police, the city police, the police chiefs, and the state troopers, known as the Texas Rangers. But we are also holding Daniel Defense, the factory where the weapons were produced, and Oasis Outback, where the gunman bought the weapons, responsible.”, explained the lawyer, who clarified that the complete lawsuit will be presented in September, when the police investigation is officially closed.

It is expected to be included in the lawsuit to the School Board and even the municipality of Uvalde, for their responsibility in not providing a safe space for minors. While Bonner will lead the lawsuit, because it is such a large case, her office will have several partners including local law firms in Uvalde, as well as the anti-gun violence non-governmental organization Everytown.

“The world is sorry and suffering because of what happened in Uvalde. It is our responsibility to do everything in our power so that an event like this does not happen again.Bonner added.

Legal experts indicate that the figure of 27 billion dollars was chosen to be high enough that it is expensive to do nothing to curb gun violence in the country.

According to the plaintiffs, the 14th amendment to the constitution guaranteeing the right to life was violated during this mass shooting and they believe that the security forces are responsible for this failure of a human right.

It is worth remembering that On May 24, Salvador Ramos entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire indiscriminately on young children and teachers. For at least 40 minutes, even knowing what was happening, the police did not act.

