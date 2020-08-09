Relaxed news for Noida, no death due to corona in last 8 days

Corona Virus in Noida: In Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), 77 new infected patients of Corona came on Sunday. But the news of relief is that not even a single death case due to corona infection occurred for the 8th consecutive day in the district. According to the state report shared by District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan, in the last 24 hours, there were 77 newly infected patients, while on Sunday 85 patients were also healthy. Also Read – Number of infected crosses 52 thousand in Rajasthan, the condition of these areas is bad

A total of 4973 patients have been discharged in the district so far. A total of 929 patients are being treated in different Kovid hospitals in the district. One person died of corona infection in the district on August 1, since which there has not been a single death from corona in the district till now.

The death rate due to corona infection in the district is less than 1 percent. According to official figures, the death rate in the district is 0.7 percent. So far 43 people have died due to corona infection in the district. There are 15.6 percent active patients in the district, who are being treated in different Kovid hospitals in the district. So far, 5945 Corona infection cases have been reported in the district.