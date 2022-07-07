Release date and details of Gwent: Rogue Mage, the new card game from The Witcher

The title will focus the PvE experience and introduce the story of Alzur, who wishes to create the first warlock.

Fuente: IGN

Although The Witcher clearly has its own benefits, it turns out that its characteristic card game has caught the attention of more than one player. That’s why CD Projekt RED has been adding more content to the Gwent game, but they feel it’s time to move on to new territories with Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new independent title more focused on the PvE.

Gwent: Rogue Mage will be available tomorrow, July 7As we read on IGN, who have had the opportunity to play the new CD Projekt RED proposal, Rogue Mage will be available tomorrow, July 7thfor a price of 9,99 euros. If we want to get the premium edition, which includes cosmetics, multiplayer card packs and more, we will have to pay a few 19,99 euros.

Fuente: IGN

There are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience of GwentVladimir TorstovWhile Rogue Mage is based on the well-known card system from Gwent, the game’s director, Vladimir Torstovhighlights a few differences: “Rogue Mage came about because we realized that, years after the release of The Witcher 3, there are a significant number of players who want a more Gwent PvE experience“.

“While Gwent multiplayer is a fantastic game for those looking for a great PvP multiplayer experience, we fully understand that many Witcher players loved the original Gwent minigame for totally different reasons“, continues Torstov. “With Rogue Mage we intend to give this audience a reason to play modern Gwent in the format you prefer“.

Fuente: IGN

Ultimately, the authors propose an approach roguelike which will take us through procedurally generated maps. Here, we will have the opportunity to participate in Gwent battles and get new cards for our deck while discovering the history of Alzur, a wizard obsessed with creating the first wizard. Although the plot takes place many years before the birth of Geralt of Rivia, Torstov cautions that “we do not treat this expansion as an official addition to The Witcher story.”

In this way, we already have a reason to start playing cards tomorrow. It should be noted that Gwent: Rogue Mage will be available for PC, iOS y Androidas CD Projekt RED considers that planning a release for consoles entails many obstacles and, for the time being, it is ruled out.

Más sobre: Gwent: Rogue Mage, Gwent, The Witcher, CD Projekt Red y The Witcher 3.