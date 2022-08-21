Release date of SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe: these are the 61 games that accompany it

It will include titles from Sega and third-party companies, both Mega Drive and Mega CD, and new versions.

lovers of classic consoles are in luck, because it seems that these consoles they will never go out of style. It turns out that SEGA has announced the arrival of the Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe. It was quite a mystery, as it had been announced first for Japan and then for North America for October 27.

Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive on October 27 in Europe It will come to Europe the same day as in the rest of the places, that is, on October 27 we can enjoy the Mega Drive Mini 2 with a irresistible catalog of great games that we will show you below. The games will be a must for lovers of the old school with more than 60 first-party and third-party games from Mega Drive, Mega CD and new versions.

Mega Drive Classics After Burner II



Alien Soldier



Atomic Runner



Bonanza Bros.



ClayFighter



Soleil (Crusader of Centy)



Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf



Earthworm Jim 2



Elemental Master



Fatal Fury 2



Gain Ground



Golden Axe II



Granada



Hellfire



Duke two



Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar



Midnight Resistance



OutRun



OutRunners



Phantasy Star II



Populous



Rainbow Island



Ranger-X



Grilled



Rolling Thunder 2



Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi



Shining Force II



Shining in the Darkness



Sonic 3D Blast



Splatterhouse 2



Streets of Rage 3



Super Hang-On



Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers



The Ooze



The Revenge of Shinobi



ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron



Truxton



VectorMan 2



Viewpoint



Virtua Racing



Warsong

Mega CD Classics Ecco the Dolphin



Ecco: The Tides of Time



Final Fight CD



Mansion of Hidden Souls



Night Striker



Night Trap



Robo Aleste



Sewer Shark



Shining Force CD



SILPHEED



Sonic The Hedgehog CD



The Ninja Warriors

new versions Devi & Pii (unedited)



Fantasy Zone (new version)



Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (new version)



Spatter (new version)



Star Mobile (unreleased)



Super Locomotive (new version)



VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new version)

The SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 hits the market very strong and with great ambition. The control that this mini-console will bring will have 6 buttons, but we can also connect the 3-button remote. The reservations will open to end septembera month before its official release on the market.

