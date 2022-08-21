Release date of SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe: these are the 61 games that accompany it

It will include titles from Sega and third-party companies, both Mega Drive and Mega CD, and new versions.
lovers of classic consoles are in luck, because it seems that these consoles they will never go out of style. It turns out that SEGA has announced the arrival of the Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe. It was quite a mystery, as it had been announced first for Japan and then for North America for October 27.
Mega Drive Mini 2 will arrive on October 27 in Europe It will come to Europe the same day as in the rest of the places, that is, on October 27 we can enjoy the Mega Drive Mini 2 with a irresistible catalog of great games that we will show you below. The games will be a must for lovers of the old school with more than 60 first-party and third-party games from Mega Drive, Mega CD and new versions.
Mega Drive Classics
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Soleil (Crusader of Centy)
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Duke two
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- Rainbow Island
- Ranger-X
- Grilled
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Mega CD Classics
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEED
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
new versions
- Devi & Pii (unedited)
- Fantasy Zone (new version)
- Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (new version)
- Spatter (new version)
- Star Mobile (unreleased)
- Super Locomotive (new version)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new version)
The SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 hits the market very strong and with great ambition. The control that this mini-console will bring will have 6 buttons, but we can also connect the 3-button remote. The reservations will open to end septembera month before its official release on the market.
