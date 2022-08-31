release date, specifications, price and other data of Zen 4 processors

The war to be the king of processors is not only not over, but is about to see its new clash. AMD prepares its Ryzen 7000 for face to the 12th generation of Intel, and it does so wanting to recover its crown as mid-range bosses, but without neglecting the high-end.

With all the information that has been arriving, both from official sources and from third parties, it is normal to have lost a bit with everything that has to do with the red team’s commitment to the processors. Do you want to have everything clear before embarking on your next hardware upgrade? Don’t worry, let’s review everything we know about the new Ryzen CPUs.

Technical specifications and price of the Ryzen 7000

Obviously, the Ryzen 7000 are not a single processor, but an entire line, so, depending on each CPU, you will find some benefits or others. amd already has confirmed the specifications that we will have in 4 of its new processors. From the top of the range, the Ryzen 9 7950X, to the king of the midrange, the Ryzen 5 7600X, we see great frequencies that are above expectations.

CPU Cores/Threads base frequency maximum frequency Hidden TDP Precio AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 4,5 GHz 5,7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 4,7 GHz 5,6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 4,5 GHz 5,4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 4,7 GHz 5,3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299

Although we are not going to see a big jump in the number of cores, the data indicates that the entire line of processors is capable of exceeding the 5.0 GHz barrier. Although it has not been indicated if this is in all cores, the most It is normal to assume that the frequencies will vary.

On the other hand, we also know that this will be the final goodbye to DDR4 RAM by AMD, which is going to be can only use DDR5. As confirmed by manufacturers associated with the brand, AMD wants to take full advantage of the potential to overclock RAM, extracting more performance from it for its processors.

Lastly, it also changes the socket that the processor will need to work on your motherboard. If you want to adopt this new technology, you will not only need to replace your RAM, but also adopt the Zen 4 platform. Of course, AMD has already said that it will have a longevity Similar to Zen 3 looking to give you support even beyond the year 2025.

AMD Ryzen 7000 release date

As confirmed officially and definitively by the red team, its new line of processors will arrive on September 27th of this year, putting its premiere in a month and ending a wait full of unknowns. According to rumors, this is the same date on which Intel’s new bet would be presented, giving way to a market the sea of ​​competitive.

As for motherboards, these will be available at the same time as the new processors. We know that the X670 and X670 extreme motherboards will start at around $125, but we’ll also see plenty of options from manufacturers like Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI looking to create higher-end products for better overclocking and other features.