release date, specifications, price and other data of Zen 4 processors

The war to be the king of processors is not only not over, but is about to see its new clash. AMD prepares its Ryzen 7000 for face to the 12th generation of Intel, and it does so wanting to recover its crown as mid-range bosses, but without neglecting the high-end.

With all the information that has been arriving, both from official sources and from third parties, it is normal to have lost a bit with everything that has to do with the red team’s commitment to processors. Do you want to have everything clear before embarking on your next hardware upgrade? Don’t worry, let’s review everything we know about the new Ryzen CPUs.

Technical specifications of the Ryzen 7000

Obviously, the Ryzen 7000 are not a single processor, but an entire line, so, depending on each CPU, you will find some benefits or others. At the moment we do not know what the technical data will be of all the chips of this new range, but we do have general information about them.

AMD has confirmed what the maximum configurations that we will see will be, and this generation of chips has decided to dispense with breaking the 16-core barrier. Counting, as expected, with 32 threads, the top-of-the-range model of Zen 4 will also have a TDP consumption of 170W. Again, keep in mind that this is the most powerful chip that Ryzen 7000 will have at launch, so we will surely see more modest processors with 8 and 12 cores.

Of course, although we are not going to see a big jump in the number of cores, we have seen a demonstration in which the processor managed keep 5.0 GHz of frequency in all its nuclei. This was done by AMD itself using Halo Infinite as a base.

On the other hand, we also know that this will be the final goodbye to DDR4 RAM by AMD, which is going to be can only use DDR5. As confirmed by manufacturers associated with the brand, AMD wants to take full advantage of the potential to overclock RAM, extracting more performance from it for its processors.

Lastly, it also changes the socket that the processor will need to work on your motherboard. If you want to adopt this new technology, you will not only need to replace your RAM, but also adopt the Zen 4 platform. Of course, AMD has already said that it will have a longevity Similar to Zen 3 so we can expect your new board to last for many generations of processors.





Release date and price of the AMD Ryzen 7000

Unfortunately, we still do not have a specific date for the premiere of the new range of AMD processors. Of course, as we have known, they will arrive during the second half of this 2022. Some leaks also say that their production began as early as February. Please note that this information is not confirmedeven if your provider is usually right with the data you provide.

Continuing with that line, since we still do not know what the models will be, nor their launch date, it is also logical that we do not know the price of these. AMD seems to be going to bring back the mid rangewhile it has no intention of giving up the high-end ground to Intel.