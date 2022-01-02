Releases of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon and Disney + in January that may interest you if you like video games

Heroes of comics, science fiction, a meeting full of magic and cinema for the whole family among our recommendations.
The year ended on streaming platforms with a second season of The Witcher who has been able to take note of the mistakes of the past to convince us in the new adventures of Geralt de Rivia. We also had the return of the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy in The Book of Boba Fett, a character who has also had his way through video games, including one of the most tragic episodes of cancellations in the industry, the history of Star Wars 1313.
2022 promises to be a great year for video game adaptationsThis 2022 promises not to be left behind and some of the series most anticipated by video game lovers, like the one that will adapt The Last of Us by HBO, while in the cinema, Tom Holland is already preparing us to give life to Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, the other Naughty Dog video game that promises to take his action to the movie theater. SEGA’s blue hedgehog It will also return this next year and its trailer at The Game Awards 2021 was able to conquer the public by recreating some of the most iconic moments of the franchise.
There are many reasons to be excited, but to start your television sessions on the right foot, we wanted to make you a series of recommendations on everything that arrives in this month of January to some of the most popular streaming platforms that might interest you if you like video games. There is a variety for all tastes: documentaries, action films from comic franchises that have had their way through video games, series for the smallest of the house and series in which its plot could well be present in many great video games.
