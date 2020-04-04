General News

Relentless rogue-lite SHMUP HyperParasite hits Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC

April 4, 2020
1 Min Read

Neil writes: “There are a million and one twin-stick shooters already available on console, nevertheless that’s not going to forestall Troglobytes Video video games from pushing out another – and presently we see the discharge of HyperParasite on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.”

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment