Neil writes: “There are a million and one twin-stick shooters already available on console, nevertheless that’s not going to forestall Troglobytes Video video games from pushing out another – and presently we see the discharge of HyperParasite on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.”
Relentless rogue-lite SHMUP HyperParasite hits Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC
April 4, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- Relentless rogue-lite SHMUP HyperParasite hits Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC
- What Is Quibi? 4 Quick Things To Know About The New Streaming Service
- Scrubs’ Real-Life Inspiration For Zach Braff’s J.D. Is Now Working At Coronavirus Hospital
- Bitcoin Forms Bullish Weekly Candle but One Factor Could Spoil Its Uptrend
- Cuomo to sign executive order seizing ventilators for hospitals in need – video
Add Comment