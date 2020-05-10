Reliance Jio introduces a new annual work-from-home plan

Reliance Jio has begun with a new annual work-from-home plan because the uncertainty of the nationwide lockdown nonetheless exhibits over. The telco already has a yearly plan of Rs 2121 in place.

The present plan it’s showing comes at Rs 2399. Apart from this long-term plan, Reliance has additionally added some data-specific add-on packs for customers solely in search of information. Learn on to search out out extra.

Rs 2399 annual plan: The newly launched pay as you go plan by Jio delivers with it 2GB every day high-speed information. The whole information unfold comes out to be 730GB for a validity of 365 days, after which the velocity is decreased to 64 Kbps.

The plan provides free and limitless Jio to Jio calling. The plan offers Jio to Non-Jio calling with a FUP restrict of 12000 minutes.

The plan provides free SMS till a restrict of 100 SMS is used. The plan additionally permits a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The plan is distinct from the Rs 2121 plan when it comes to high-speed information restrict and validity. The Rs 2121 plan provides 1.5 GB every day high-speed information for a validity of 336 days. The whole information unfold for this plan is 504 GB. The voice and SMS pursuits, together with the added advantages, stay the identical as supplied within the Rs 2399 plan.

Jio has extra added three work-from-home add on plans. These plans don’t include the validity of their very own. As an alternative, these plans rely on the validity of an present plan. The add-on work-from-home plans listed by Jio are talked about under.

Rs 151 add-on plan: this add-on plan provides 30GB information with no common information restrict.

Rs 201 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan offers 40GB information with no restrict on the common information.

Rs 251 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan provides 50GB information with no restrict on the every day information.

Apart from these work-from-home plans, Reliance permits 4G information vouchers, which additionally final with the present plan’s validity. These plans include calling advantages other than information advantages.

The 4G vouchers come at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, and Rs 101. They contribute limitless 800 MB information, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB additional information, respectively.