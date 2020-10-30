Reliance Jio’s net profit tripled in Q2, 33% income up

new Delhi: Net profit of Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom company, increased three-fold to Rs 2,844 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. The main reason for this is the increase in average revenue per user of the company. Also Read – Reliance Jio will compete with Chinese company Huawei, successful testing of 5G technology in America

In a presentation to investors after announcing the results, the company also gave this information to its total number of users to 40.56 crores in the reporting period. Jio has become the first telecom company outside China to have more than 400 million subscribers in a single market. Also Read – JioPages Web Browser: Reliance Jio Laid Made in India Web Browser JioPages, Supports 8 Indian Languages

The company said that the Fiber Trust, together with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and The Public Investment Fund, has bought a stake of Rs 3,779-3,779 crore. Also Read – Reliance Jio gave a blow to customers, the price increase of this plan

In the information given to the stock market, the company said that its profit in the quarter ended September 30 was Rs 2,844 crore. The company had a net profit of Rs 990 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s operating income grew 33 percent to Rs 17,481 crore during the period under review. The income of the company was Rs 13,130 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

The company said that its average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs 145 in the review period. In the same period of last financial year, the ARPU of the company was Rs 127.4 as compared to Rs 140 crore in the previous quarter.

During this period, the net profit of Jio platforms increased by 20 percent to Rs. 3,020 crore. It was Rs 2,520 crore in the previous quarter. Under the Jio platforms itself comes the business of various app and telecom company Jio related to Jio.