Relief given to people in Maharashtra, relaxation in corona rules, yoga institute-cinema opens

Mumbai: In view of the corona epidemic in Maharashtra today i.e. from November 5, many rules have been relaxed. The Maharashtra government has approved the opening of cinema halls, yoga institutes, multiplexes and theaters under Mission Begin Again. Please tell that since March 22, the lockdown was imposed in the country. Most cases of corona were coming from Maharashtra. Meanwhile, all these were closed for 7 months. However, with the relaxation of the rules, some guidelines have also been issued by the Maharashtra government. It will be mandatory for everyone to follow these rules.

Theaters, multiplex swimming pools and cinema halls in Maharashtra have been ordered to open for Filgal with a capacity of 50 percent. At the same time, orders have been issued to keep educational institutions closed. The coaching institute will also remain closed. No decision has been taken by the government in this regard.

Explain that the rules in which Maharashtra government has given concession, those rules will not apply in the Containment Zone. Places are allowed to be opened outside the Containment Zone. The protocol issued by the Maharashtra government clearly states that it is mandatory for people to follow rules like social distancing, masking, equal sanitization. Also, food and drink will not be allowed in the places that are being opened.

Let me tell you that during this time the government has decided to start some sports activities as well. It has been decided to restart sports like badminton, squash, indoor shooting range, tennis etc. Explain that due to Corona epidemic in Maharashtra, the government has extended the lockdown period to 30 November.