Relief news for MPs, MP fund will not stop forever, but…

new Delhi: The government said that there is no proposal to abolish the MP fund (MPLAD) permanently, but not to run the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for two years to confirm the efforts in meeting the challenges of Kovid-19. Has been decided.

In a written reply to Talari Rangaiya's question in the Lok Sabha, Statistics and Program Implementation Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the government decided not to operate the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme during two years, ie, FY 2020-21 and 2021-22 is. He said that the funds allocated for the financial year 2020-21 have been placed at the disposal of the Ministry of Finance to confirm its efforts in meeting the challenges of Kovid-19 declared as a global calamity and a notified disaster in the country.

The Union Minister said that the government has received requests from MPs to release the pending installments payable to them by 31 March 2020 so that they can fulfill the committed obligations by restarting the ongoing works under MPLAD. He said that the district authorities have been advised to ensure that the works are completed from the available funds as no more funds will be released during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22.