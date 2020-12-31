Relief to Pandit Birju Maharaj, High Court bans notice issued to vacate government house

new Delhi: The High Court has given great relief to eminent Kathak Guru Pandit Birju Maharaj in the matter of vacating the Government Bungalow in Delhi. The High Court vacation bench has issued a notice to the Center on the petition of Kathak Guru and summoned the answer. Also Read – Knight Frank Report: Ahmedabad becomes the most affordable market in the country to buy a house, know – where is the most expensive house available?

The Delhi High Court, while giving relief to eminent Kathak Guru Pandit Birju Maharaj, has stayed the notice issued by the central government to vacate the government house allotted here.

Delhi High Court stays the center's notice issued to renowned Kathak artist Pt Birju Maharaj, to vacate government accommodation allotted to him by December 31st (file photo) pic.twitter.com/ownkij4dKJ – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Justice Vibhu Bakhra’s leave bench has summoned the reply by issuing a notice to the Center on the petition of Kathak Guru. Pt. Birju Maharaj in his petition has challenged the decision of the Center, in which the allotment of his government house has been canceled and asked to vacate the house by 31 December.

The order passed by the court on Wednesday and available on Thursday said, “In view of the above facts, the notice issued on 9 October 2020 is put on hold until further hearing.”

Along with this, the High Court has listed the next hearing of the case on 22 January 2021 before the concerned roster bench, before whom a similar petition of Padma Shri awarded Mohiniyattam artist Bharti Shivaji is pending, notice to vacate the government house. has given.