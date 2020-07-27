Religious celebrations in Ayodhya should not be broadcast on Doordarshan, this party’s MP demanded

new Delhi: Communist Party of India MP Vinay Vishwam wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday that broadcasting the Bhoomi Poojan program of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Doordarshan would be against the acceptable provisions of national integrity. ‘ Also Read – Ayodhya, 5 temples of West Bengal will be brought to Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomipujan, to be used during rituals

Vinay Vishwam said that Section 12 (2) (a) of the Prasar Bharati Act makes it clear that the objective of the National Broadcasting Service is to uphold the unity and integrity of the country and the values ​​enshrined in the Constitution. He said, "The national broadcaster for the country was founded on the principles of secularism and communal harmony." The use of Doordarshan for telecast of religious ceremonies in Ayodhya on August 5 is contrary to the accepted provisions of national integrity. "

The CPI leader said that efforts should be made to ensure that the religious sentiments of all communities are respected. Significantly, the Bhoomi Poojan program will be held on August 5 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Trustees associated with the construction of Ram temple have said that the program will be telecast live on Doordarshan.