Religious places to re-open: All religious places in Maharashtra will open on Monday with this condition

The Maharashtra government said today on Saturday, all religious places in the state will open again for devotees from Monday, November 16. Wearing a mask will be mandatory, all COVID criteria must be followed. CM Thackeray said that it would be mandatory to wear masks at places of worship. He also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places.

All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID criteria will have to be followed: Government of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/iT4IwDVz0C

On 8 November, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hinted at the reopening of religious places of worship and said that after Diwali a standard operating procedure would be prepared to avoid crowds and ensure physical distance. In a webcast, Thackeray said that he was being criticized for not being in a hurry to reopen religious places of worship.

Thackeray said, “If this ensures good health and safety of the citizens, then I am ready to face criticism. Work will be done to avoid congestion and physical distance at places of worship and a standard operating procedure will be drafted after Diwali. Thackeray had said that wearing masks at places of worship would be mandatory. He also appealed people to avoid bursting firecrackers in public places.

CM Thackeray had said, “I do not want to impose a ban on it.” We should trust and trust each other. ” Referring to the increase in the incidence of Corona virus in Delhi as the reason for pollution, he said, “We must keep self-control and restraint on bursting of firecrackers, which will increase pollution.” Do not waste 9 months of hard work against the epidemic by spreading pollution during the four days of Diwali celebrations. ”