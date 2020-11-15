Religious places will open in Maharashtra from Monday, these guidelines will have to be taken care of …

After about 8 months in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, all religious places in Maharashtra will be opened from today. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave this information. Under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government, religious places outside the Containment Zone will be allowed to open and officials will decide the time to open these sites. Also, people will be allowed to enter the religious place in a phased manner. Also Read – Religious Places to Re-Open: All religious places in Maharashtra will open from Monday with this condition

Wishing the people of Deepawali, Thackeray said, "We must not forget that the corona virus monster is still with us. Although this demon is slowly becoming silent, but we cannot afford laxity. People need to follow discipline. "The chief minister said," People showed discipline and restraint in Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and other festivals. Similarly, people celebrated many festivals like Eid, Mount Mary after taking care of protocol related to Kovid-19.

The opposition BJP was constantly targeting Thackeray for keeping religious places closed in the state. The unlock was started from June. However, Thackeray had said in favor of his decision that it would be difficult to follow the rule of keeping distance from each other at religious places. The Chief Minister said that religious places had to be closed during the epidemic. But God was taking care of all devotees as doctors, nurses and other health workers.

He said that since the reopening of shrines from Diwali Padwa on Monday, all the rules of epidemic prevention will have to be strictly followed. Thackeray said, ‘You have to avoid the crowd. There is no mandate to open religious places, but it is the will of God. Shoes and slippers will be kept outside the religious premises and it will be mandatory to put on masks. “Thackeray said,” If we follow discipline, we will get God’s blessings. “

According to the SOP, only such people will be allowed to enter religious places with no signs of illness and it will be necessary for people to wear masks. According to this, the decision of how many people will be allowed to enter the religious place at a time will be taken according to the size and ventilation of the site.

According to the SOP, people will have to keep distance from each other, while the management of the sites will have to do thermal screening of people and arrange to wash hands or provide sanitizer. It says that touching of idols and holy books will not be allowed. There will continue to be a ban on big gatherings. According to the guidelines, people should take their mat or cloth from home for prayer and take it back with them. Offering prasada in person and sprinkling holy water is also prohibited.

According to the guidelines, the floors of religious places should be cleaned several times a day and the distance between each other in community kitchens and langars should be followed.

