Relive some of the most epic sporting moments in recent history with BBC Sports

The BBC is ready to re-release archive sporting occasions for followers to relive, following the cancellation of most main sporting occasions this 12 months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers might be forgiven for pondering they’ve gone again in time, as they’ll as soon as extra be capable of watch the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony over on BBC One, alongside additional Olympics highlights together with ‘Tremendous Saturday’ later this 12 months.

“Prepare for some of the biggest sporting moments to unite the nation another time, inc. #London2012, #Euro96, traditional #Wimbledon and the greatest of World Championship snooker from @BBCSport,” a tweet from the BBC Press Workplace’s Twitter account revealed.

Prepare for some of the biggest sporting moments to unite the nation another time, inc. #London2012, #Euro96, traditional #Wimbledon and the greatest of World Championship snooker from @BBCSport: https://t.co/667B3XWpoz pic.twitter.com/ISHi9FeiBN — BBC Press Workplace (@bbcpress) April 2, 2020

For soccer followers, Match of the Day may even be returning, as the soccer pundits choose their favorite Premier League matches and moments from the archives.

Followers may even get the likelihood to relive the biggest ever moments from Wimbledon in July, following the British match’s recent cancellation.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, stated: “In these unprecedented and troublesome instances we’re delighted to deliver some of the most unimaginable sporting occasions from years passed by to our audiences over the subsequent few months.

“From wonderful moments at the Olympics together with the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, great Wimbledon moments and the greatest of World Championship snooker, there’s something for everybody to take pleasure in.”

You could find out extra about the BBC’s sports activities programming right here. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.