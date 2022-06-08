Relive the classics with the new Sonic Origins gameplay trailer, which confirms new modes and extras

During the Sonic Central held yesterday, SEGA once again showed what their hedgehog compilation looks like.

Yesterday, SEGA held Sonic Central, an event centered around the popular character. In addition to leaving us several news related to video games and audiovisualthere was also time to teach more about Sonic Origins, with a gameplay trailer that you have on these lines.

The menus and animations attract attentionIn it, we can see what the reissues of four original games in the franchise look like before their release later this month. Through colorful and modernized menus, and with new animations to expand the history of the games, we will navigate through a hub where we can select the game we want and access modes and extras exclusive to this version, such as the ability to unlock items from the past, play with unlimited lives, or choose to put the screen in widescreen.

Sonic Origins is a remastered compilation with several classic video games from SEGA’s action platform series: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles y Sonic CD. Along with “Anniversary Mode” and “Classic Mode”, the installment presents new and improved content with alternatives such as “Missions” and “Museum” and more.

Sonic Origins release date on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch is confirmed for the next June 23. Later will come the ambitious Sonic Frontierswhich in recent days has shown a good amount of gameplay.

