relive the golden age of 16 bits

The emulator Super Nintendo present on Nintendo Switch gives access to many interesting games of the 16-bit console of the Big N, but here we are going to tell you what they are (in our opinion) the best games of the console that was launched on the market in 1990. We have already done a review of PlayStation 1, and we want to continue doing it with the most important consoles of all time.

You will find sagas and games of all possible types and genres. However, we warn you now: SNES is a console in which the genre that shone the most was the platform, and that was the golden age for jump lovers.

This is our selection of the 8 best SNES titles

Chrono Trigger

Although we’ve talked about the SNES being the golden age of platforms, we can’t forget RPGs either, and we have examples like Chrono Trigger. The character designs are by Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball’s father) have made the game ages very well, and the time period changes bring enormous variety to the plot.





Unfortunately, it’s not available on the SNES emulator on Switch, though you can play it on Steam if you have a computer.

Donkey Kong

Here we are not going to limit ourselves only to the original Donkey Kong, but to the trilogy available for the Nintendo machine. Is about 3 authentic gems of the platform genre developed by Rare, which also have some of the best graphics on the console.





You have the 3 available in the Switch SNES emulatorand you should give them a try.

Final Fantasy VI

Los Best known Final Fantasy are from VII to X, and this true gem of the franchise is often overlooked. It has one of the most elaborate and dramatic stories, and on a personal level it seems to us that Kefka is one of those villains that is never forgotten.





Unfortunately for us, not available on Switch’s SNES emulator, and a Square game coming to the Big N service seems unlikely.

Secret of Mana

Although the Seiken Densetsu saga started out very similar to Final Fantasy, the second installment, Secret of Mana, decided to remove all the inspiration from the well-known RPG franchise at a stroke to embrace the concept of active battles, like in Legend of Zelda. It is pure history of video gamesand it’s another title that has aged wonderfully well.





As with other gems on this list, it is not available on the SNES emulator on Switch.

Super Mario World

For many, one of the best 2D platform games in the history of video games. After the original Super Mario, many thought that Nintendo would have a hard time getting an experience that came close, and the Big N pulled one out of its sleeve.Authentic great game full of innovation for the time.





You have it available in the Switch SNES emulator.

Super Metroid

Ah, the Metroid series. The original NES game wasn’t bad at all, but Super Metroid shattered the previous game and became a game that remains a benchmark of its genre to this day. Super Metroid could perfectly pass for an indie metroidvania today and would still be an absolute outrageous game.





You have it available in the SNES emulator on Switch, and you should play it no matter what if you like the genre.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The graphic revolution that A Link to the Past brought about compared to the previous installment of the saga is truly outrageous. Its about classic 2D Zelda adventure style in which you will have to visit different temples to be able to face the final challenge.





You have it available in the Switch SNES emulator.

Yoshi’s Island

After Super Mario World, Nintendo decided to give Super Mario a twist. He told the story of how Yoshi saved Mario when he was just a baby. We are before another gem of the platform genrewith a lot of content and many challenges for those who want to get 100%.





You have it available in the Switch SNES emulator.