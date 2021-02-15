Remedy scores its best financial year without ever releasing a new game

Remedy more than doubled its operating profit in 2020, achieving a record financial year despite not having released any new games (the Control original is from 2019).

According to the company’s latest financial report, corresponding to the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, full-year revenue increased 30%. And that translates to 41.1 million euros. In this way, operating profit amounts to 13.2 million euros, more than double the 6.5 million euros achieved during 2019.

These figures make 2020 an unprecedented landmark year for the Finnish developer. Basically, for the simple reason that all of this was done without the release of a new game. Instead, success has come through Control’s continued sales. Remedy released the title on additional platforms in 2020, such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and cloud services, and 505 Games released an Ultimate Edition that included a next-gen update for console players.

On the other hand, while no new games were released in 2020, it must be remembered that Remedy released expansions for Control, including AWE content, which brought Control and Alan Wake together through a kind of shared universe.

What is clear is that with this record year, Remedy is on track for 2021 of great projects. The company recently secured a deal with the new Epic Games publishing label, with which it will produce a AAA game and a smaller-scale project, both for console and PC.

Last but not least, we know that Remedy is also working with Smilegate on the single-player campaign for the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX. And from what we’ve seen so far, the similarities to Call of Duty are apparent in this case.