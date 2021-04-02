Remembering Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, a Year After Death

Droll. Adroit. Literary. Observational. Epigrammatic. Empathic. Finely tuned. Waggish. Harmonious. Hilarious. Dryly devastating.

These had been the qualities that marked Adam Schlesinger’s songwriting. And, frankly, on a survey of what rank-and-file followers would say they prize most about rock ‘n’ roll, these would most likely find yourself close to the very backside. Perhaps, as attributes, they’d be even nearer to antonyms for the crude rush most individuals affiliate with if not love in regards to the music. However that’s all proper: Fountains of Wayne was not for everyone, regardless of the wide-open accessibility of the band’s earworms. For a choose few of us with a particular style for the sweet-and-sour, FoW, with Schlesinger as one of its two co-architects, was one thing like the best rock band of the final quarter-century.

Which makes his dying one yr in the past as we speak as unfathomable now because it was then. Even when you don’t need to co-sign my record of superlatives and simply loved Fountains of Wayne’s one or two actual hits and small mountain of should-have-been hits, chances are high good that Schlesinger succumbing to COVID-19 very early within the pandemic was one of the primary actually severe slaps within the face you had about what was about to go down and the toll it could tackle figures we revered from afar in addition to people in our communities. Schlesinger, who handed away April 1, 2020, would quickly be adopted in dying six days later by John Prine. Actually, the ranks of dwelling Nice American Songwriters are — had been — not that huge. What had been the chances that two of our possibly half-dozen greatest writers could be taken proper off the bat?

Prine’s going away that following week was possibly extra broadly or deeply felt, when you’re inclined to measure cultural affect. He was a frontman, not like the non-singing Schlesinger, and a legend of practically 50 years, not somebody whose time within the highlight, or simply to the stage-right of the highlight, lasted for extra like 15, the tough parameters of Fountains of Wayne’s 1996-2011 recording profession. However Prine was additionally 73, with some life-threatening diseases already behind him, marking him as already dwelling on borrowed time in some folks’s eyes. Schlesinger was a comparatively youthful 52, an age many orators instructed us was outdoors the coronavirus hazard zone.

Coming proper within the center of his post-rock prime as an award-winning creator of music for tv and theater, Schlesinger’s dying ought to have scared us all straight. It didn’t.

For me, moreover a sense of rising panic, his passing precipitated about a month-long Fountains of Wayne bender, one that basically hasn’t utterly abated all this time later. Nevertheless it damage to snort, so I couldn’t blame anybody, even a fellow fan, for not placing “Welcome Interstate Managers” on everlasting replay. When you resisted on the time as a result of making a journey over to see “Stacy’s Mother” seemed like a super-spreader occasion, not a possibility for comedy, possibly now’s the time to get reacquainted with FoW’s 5 principally nice unique studio albums. Or to dip again into the catalog of his different band, Ivy, or a number of seasons of TV ‘s “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend,” if his four-year-long writing spree on that present was the way you got here to understand him. Will probably be heartening to reapproach his work a yr later with a much less heavy coronary heart… though there was sufficient severe poignance blended in amongst his musical-comedy instincts that it actually didn’t really feel flawed for the countless bummer of final spring, both.

The blessing and onus that was placed on Schlesinger — the latter half seemingly extra deeply felt by his FoW associate, Chris Collingwood — was “Stacy’s Mother,” a good piece of craftsmanship that was additionally overtly humorous sufficient that almost all MTV viewers and radio listeners might write it off as a one-and-done novelty hit. The world was prepared and in a position to shortly transfer alongside to one thing a little extra straight-forward than the band’s quick tales about pissed off pencil pushers, wistful prom-goers, failed small enterprise house owners, neurotic family members, aimless teen mall-dwellers and middle-aged dudes with coronary heart circumstances.

Wit, as talked about earlier, tends to be suspect, not a commodity, in rock ‘n’ roll. Besides there’s a record of universally acknowledged nice writers that makes it appear as if Fountains of Wayne didn’t exist to date outdoors of rock’s canonical pointers in spite of everything. Suppose: Ray Davies. Pete Townsend. Randy Newman. Prine. Elvis Costello. And, on an particularly waggish day, Bob Dylan. If Schlesinger’s identify nonetheless appears barely shocking within the firm of the others, maybe that’s extra as a consequence of his Gen-X age than any unworthiness to face amid writing giants whose genius lies in having the ability to inhabit fictional characters a minimum of as a lot as categorical private candor. Like his boomer elders on this specific pantheon, we valued Schlesinger for his superb means to put on a coronary heart out on his sleeve… anyone else’s, normally, however a coronary heart nonetheless.

Fountains of Wayne, with Adam Schlesinger (left) and Chris Collingwood

Atlantic Data

The humorous factor about all of the tributes that poured in after Schlesinger’s dying is that about half of them used songs penned solely by Collingwood to salute him. There was no horrible disgrace in that; the 2 band mainstays at all times credited themselves in tandem, a la Lennon and McCartney, regardless that they at all times wrote individually after the early stuff, additionally a la Lennon and McCartney. It was a lot tougher to determine who penned what in FoW, the place Collingwood was the only lead singer, versus the Beatles, the place vocals made it fairly apparent. Nonetheless, for anybody who actually needed to pay homage to Schlesinger’s genius, it wasn’t that tough to search for interviews that gave away who wrote what, a minimum of with their extra standard or talked-about materials. If the music was dead-sober, it was most likely a Collingwood piece. If it went for a wry snort or two, probabilities had been it was Schlesinger’s. These guidelines utilized besides once they didn’t, of course; both associate might pull off the factor the opposite was supposedly greatest at. (“The prevailing knowledge was once that he wrote the literal songs with punch strains and mine had been the complicated ones,” Collingwood as soon as stated, “however now that line is blurred.”) Chris did write “Crimson Dragon Tattoo,” which might be FoW’s funniest music ever — no small achievement if you’ve bought Adam Schlesinger sitting subsequent to you. And Adam might definitely set any sense of mirth apart for as easy a ballad as “I-95.”

However Schlesinger’s best present was to jot down barely humorous songs about barely unhappy folks. There’s even a form of pathos to the child who doesn’t notice he’s out of the league of Stacy’s mom he’s and what form of bruising he’s in for if he ever speaks these phrases out loud. All proper, possibly that’s a stretch. However I at all times felt a wistful sympathy for the man in “Hackensack” who imagines that starlet is ever coming again to their hometown, or the man whose “Brilliant Future in Gross sales” actually doesn’t sound that vivid in any respect, or, in “Somebody to Love,” the lonely lawyer and equally forlorn journal worker who virtually have a meet-cute, till they don’t. Blue-collar employees had their very own writers and bands; Schlesinger had an affinity for the white-collar varieties who’re giving themselves half-believed pep talks in place of Prozac.

“For higher or worse, my songs aren’t normally that summary,” Schlesinger as soon as instructed the New York Instances. “Perhaps it’s as a result of I by no means did sufficient medication. However I have a tendency to jot down songs which might be about one thing fairly particular. Rather a lot of them inform some form of little made-up story. Storytelling continues to be widespread in nation music and musical theater and hip-hop, but it surely’s atypical in pop and rock and their many ‘indie’ subgenres nowadays. I feel I initially began inventing characters in my songs as a result of I didn’t need to write immediately about myself. Additionally, as a child I liked all of the character names in Beatles songs, like Eleanor Rigby and Pretty Rita and Imply Mr. Mustard and Maxwell and Rocky Raccoon. Later, I found Randy Newman, who usually wrote within the voice of a fictional character (which led some confused folks to imagine he was a racist and likewise hated quick folks).”

Perhaps it’s telling that John Lennon hated some of the Paul McCartney songs Schlesinger referred to. When you had been going to assign archetypal Beatle personalities to the FoW guys, Adam was positively Paul and Chris was John, a minimum of to the extent that the latter grew pissed off by the whimsicality that he thought folks anticipated out of the band after “Stacy’s Mother.” “Some of the early data, I used to be nonetheless writing form of goofy songs,” Collingwood stated in an interview after the band cut up up within the early 2010s. “I grew up. And I’m in my mid-40s now, and it’s not one thing that pursuits me anymore, to make folks chuckle with music.” It was a jab at Schlesinger, with whom he’d turn into estranged. When you had been a fan, it felt unhealthy to see your dad and mom preventing, or know that they had rigidity. And but these two had been at their greatest with one another, simply because the Beatles had been.

The band peaked on two masterpieces through which levity and wistfulness discovered a pretty equal stability — the suburban, teen-themed almost-concept-album “Utopia Parkway,” their second launch, and about as excellent a pop-rock file as has ever come out in any decade, adopted by the extra spirited desert-island disc that was “Welcome Interstate Managers.” Issues bought extra skewed a technique or one other of their remaining two studio releases. On “Visitors and Climate,” Collingwood was in a unhealthy place and all however checked out as a author, contributing solely three tunes amid an album that did really feel like Schlesinger was taking the success of “Stacy” to coronary heart with a higher quotient of comedic writing. On their swan music, “Sky Full of Holes,” they could have course-corrected an excessive amount of as Chris resumed his full duties — from the title ahead, the album felt extra depressed than it wanted to. However even on these lesser efforts, there have been masterful moments from each writers. And at their peak, on these earlier efforts? They weren’t simply good-with-a-Nineteen Nineties-2000s-handicap… they had been Beatles-level good. (These comparisons weren’t simply figurative.)

After FoW parted methods, Schlesinger got here into his personal, once more, as a author for stage musical-comedy in addition to TV, areas the place he didn’t have to fret about whether or not the comic-to-serious stability was shut sufficient for rock ‘n’ roll. The final fruits of his labors on Broadway have but to be seen, or heard: His collaboration with Sarah Silverman, “The Bedwetter,” was to have opened for previews off-Broadway in March 2020, of all of the horrible months. A musical model of “The Nanny” with Fran Drescher was nonetheless being developed. (He beforehand was nominated for a Tony for “Cry-Child.”) You couldn’t assist however assume of Jonathan Larson, unexpectedly taken on the day of the primary preview of his huge breakthrough. And possibly “The Bedwetter” won’t transform not this era’s “Hire” when it lastly opens. however Schlesinger appeared a lot to the Broadway manor born that the best inventive tragedy right here might not be his already waning rock profession being lower additional quick nonetheless, however the cancellation of the subsequent 20 or 30 years of Schlesinger as a potential mainstay of musical theater.

One yr on, the music I’m going to placed on is one from Fountains of Wayne’s final album: “Hate to See You Like This.” It feels prefer it was written for the pandemic, because the narrator checks in on a pal who’s been doing a little an excessive amount of social distancing. Sure, it has its amusing moments — any music that rhymes “sweatpants” with “distance” and “reconnected” with “disinfected” isn’t being written with out a minimum of a hint of a smile — however in recognizing how simply we will all sink to the underside, he’s going for one thing nearer to the tear than the snort. Be happy to react with both as you bear in mind him.

Come on woman

You’re not even making an attempt

Your home is a mess

And all of your vegetation are dying

You’re mendacity round in these sweatpants

You’re staring off into the space

Come on give me a kiss

I hate to see you want this

I don’t know

What’s happening in your head now

However I feel it’s time

You bought on up out of mattress now

Let’s get your cellphone reconnected

Let’s get this room disinfected

Come on give me a kiss

I hate to see you want this

You understand no matter’s in your thoughts

It’s gonna work itself out over time

Nevertheless it’s by no means gonna get a lot better

When you don’t make a little effort

Simply a little effort

Come on woman

Let’s pull it collectively

You may’t simply watch infomercials eternally

When you want a hand

Why don’t you are taking mine?

Let’s get you out

Into the sunshine

Come on give me a kiss

I hate to see you want this

