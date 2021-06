Reminiscences is a Tamil language film. The film free up date is 24 August 2021. It has Parvathy Arun, Vetri and so forth within the solid.

The plot revolves across the crimes and surrounding occasions. Issues take a brand new flip as a pair in love will get trapped. Will they be capable of disclose the reality and live to tell the tale?

Director: Syam Praveen

Style: Crime, Mystery, Romance

Language: Tamil

Free up Date: 24 August 2021