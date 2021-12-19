Remnant: From the Ashes free for a limited time among holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store

The store has promised to surprise us with free daily video games until next January 6.

Epic Game Store ha decidido to celebrate Christmas with its users in the best possible way, with 15 gifts for players on a particular advent calendar. The store has already given away Shenmue III and Neon Abyss, but you should be careful, because free games can only be redeemed for one day.

The third game chosen by Epic has been Remnant: From the Ashes, the action RPG from Gunfire Games that takes the influences of the Souls saga, to combine it with mechanics of ‘loot shooter’ and the procedural generation of a rogue-like. If you still have doubts about whether to enter his world, we remind you that you have our analysis of Remnant: From the Ashes available.

Available for free download until 5:00 p.m. on December 19If you want to add the game to your collection permanently, you can now download Remnant: From the Ashes for free until 5:00 p.m. on December 19. Epic Games Store is determined to be the Santa Claus this Christmas, however, they are many companies who have been carried away by the Christmas spirit and have proposed different options to play for free this weekend.

The Christmas campaign on the Epic Games Store has arrived accompanied by more than 1,300 games, editions and DLC on sale with discounts of up to 95% in the store. They’ll be avalaible until January 6 and we can combine them with the discount coupons of 10 euros that we will receive for each complete set that we buy for a price greater than 14.99 euros. Now we just have to wait to know what will be the game with which the Epic Games Store will surprise us tomorrow.

