Remnant: From the Ashes targets Nintendo Switch after receiving age rating

The post-apocalyptic shooter is listed for the hybrid console in the US agency.

The system of age rating in video games it is one of those things that fewer and fewer people attend to, but its database gives us news on more than one occasion. We saw him do nothing with the PC and PS5 versions of Uncharted, and again he is the protagonist with respect to another very different title, Remnant: From the Ashes.

Gunfire Games’ work is listed in the ESRB for the Nintendo Switch platform, which would indicate that it is coming soon to the hybrid console. We are talking about the American body that is in charge of classifying the different games that are published in American territory, so the registry anticipates their publication.

It was released in August 2019 on PC, PS4 and OneThis post-apocalyptic shooter has already been released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in august 2019, and has received improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X, where it reaches 4K resolution. On Switch you will not have such technical achievements, but we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more details about its arrival, such as the price or the expected launch date.

Precisely in the summer of 2019 we were able to get hold of him in this house. In the analysis of Remnant: From the Ashes, Mario Gómez told you that this title mixes the best of the procedural generation of a rogue-like with the great level design and narrative of the Souls, thus raising the bar for the studio that came from disappointing more than necessary with a Darksiders III that did not turn out as well as we expected.

