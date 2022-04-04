Renato Tapia joked with a journalist for commenting on Peru in the Qatar 2022 playoff: “Shut up and be optimistic”

Renato Tapia assured that he had faith in Peru’s victory in the playoff match. (Photo: Composition Infobae)

Since Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 in the last match of the South American Qualifying Qatar 2022Peruvians are more than excited about the idea of ​​participating again in the world Cup. To achieve this, the Peruvian team must beat Australia or United Arab Emirates in the playoff match, which will take place next June 13th.

The illusion gained strength with the results of the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw. In case of winning the repechage, the ‘Blanquirroja’ will integrate Group D and will face Tunisia, Denmark and Francebeing these last two countries old rivals of the selection in the Russia World Cup 2018.

This ironic coincidence generated dozens of funny memes on Twitteras many believe that Peru could collect his revenge, especially the footballer christian cavewho missed a penalty in the match against the Danes. Due to this great expectation, there was no shortage of those who questioned the fans for anticipating that Peru already has a guaranteed spot in the international soccer tournament.

One of them was the sports journalist Horace Zimmermann, who asked for more restraint from the national press. “Well, let’s talk about the World Cup in June because if we don’t qualify, the responsibility will fall on the press”he wrote through his official Twitter account.

no one expected that Renato Tapiathe midfielder of the Peruvian national team, responded to the tweet with a particular comment that went viral in minutes. “Shut up and be optimistic, otherwise, why live?” , he pointed. And another user questioned his attitude “aggressive”so the footballer responded sarcastically: “Inspire here the hiyi dichi in tini di pitis” .

However, the Movistar Deportes journalist was not offended by Tapia’s comment, since he took it with a good deal of humor. “I can’t, that’s why they blame us if I say we’re going to qualify”he replied. “Hahahaha, I know you’re salty, that’s why they say it 90 minutes from sleep, it’s true that we’re not going yet, but how nice it is to dream”replied the Celta de Vigo player with quite a bit of humour.

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF PERU CLASSIFIES THE WORLD CUP?

In the event that Peru classifies the Mundial Qatar 2022, the lottery determined that it would integrate the Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia. If this is the case, the schedule, dates and times of the games in the series are already known.

Date 1: tuesday november 22

France vs. Repechage winner (Time 2:00 pm)

Date 2: saturday november 26

Repechage winner vs. Tunis (Time 5:00 am)

Date 3: Wednesday, November 30

Repechage winner vs. Denmark (Time 10:00 am)

WHERE AND WHEN WILL THE PLAYBACK MATCH BE?

Despite the fact that in recent days there has been talk of possible changes in the format and scenarios for the duel of Peru in the playoff for a quota to Qatar 2022, everything will continue along the same path. The peruvian national team his pass to the World Cup will be played in Doha in Junewhere the highest temperatures of the year occur in this country.

As it became known, the date was set for June 13 from 01:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be in the capital of the host country. In this month there is infernal heat and temperatures can reach between 38 and 45 degrees. Despite the fact that the stadiums are acclimatized, this experience is still hard, being one of the reasons why FIFA changed the date of the World Cup.

