Renee Elise Goldsberry: 7 Cool Things To Know About The Hamilton Star

She Performed The Ultimate Mimi In Hire

Renee Elise Goldsberry already had a formidable Broadway resume previous to becoming a member of the Hamilton solid. She had performed Nala in The Lion King on Broadway, originated the function of Nettie within the authentic manufacturing of The Coloration Purple on Broadway, and performed Mimi within the remaining run of Hire. Goldsberry took over the function on June 16, 2008 and performed Mimi till it ended on September 7, 2008.

Renee Elise Goldsberry additionally appeared as Mimi within the stay recorded film, Hire: Filmed Dwell on Broadway. As a part of the AOL BUILD collection, Goldsberry sat down to speak about her life, profession, and far more. In the direction of the tip of the interview, she talked about how different Hire performers influenced her model of Mimi. She particularly gave credit score to Karmine Alers for influencing her Mimi strikes.