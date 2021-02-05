Renee Zellweger Set to Star in NBC Drama ‘The Thing About Pam’

NBC has given a straight to collection order to crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” with Renee Zellweger set to government produce and star.

The six-episode true-crime collection from Blumhouse Tv, NBC Information Studios and Zellweger’s Massive Image Co. is predicated on the 2011 homicide of Betsy Faria, which was explored on the NBC information journal “Dateline” and in a 201 podcast.

“When you consider what qualifies one thing as a ‘should watch,’ I’m unsure you possibly can do any higher than the simple trifecta of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and ‘Dateline,’” mentioned Susan Rovner, chairman, leisure content material, NBCUniversal . “The twists and turns of this saga are really stranger than fiction, and in the arms of this extremely gifted creative crew, this collection will convey a totally new perspective to a narrative that has already captivated thousands and thousands.”

The collection marks the primary main challenge for NBC below Rovner, who joined the corporate final yr from Warner Bros. Tv. Jessika Borsiczky (“Home of Lies,” “UnREAL”) will write and function showrunner. Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold will function government producers.

Deadline was first to report the information.