Renew your gaming setup with this special edition ATX NZXT box on offer for less than 200 euros on Amazon

While years ago we placed the case of our PC in places where it would not be seen too much, currently the trend has changed to such an extent that this component is one of the most interesting of the entire setup. And at our fingertips we have a wide range of possibilities when it comes to configuring a different and striking PC tower.

Manufacturers know this, so in the market we find models of all kinds to meet the needs and tastes of all users. Among the most reputable manufacturers in the sector is NZXT, and now we can take your H700i in special edition on sale for 169.43 euros on Amazon. Price that drops almost 100 euros and that means reaching its historical minimum.

We are talking about the NZXT H700i special edition Ninja. It is a typical box from this manufacturer, with the design lines that characterize these towers, although with a tremendously interesting configuration in blue and yellow which is undoubtedly very striking and differential.





NZXT H700i – Medium Size ATX Gaming PC Case – Smart Device with CAM Technology – RGB Control and Fan – Tempered Glass Panel – Ninja Edition, Yellow / Blue

And beyond the aesthetic section, this H700i is an ideal option to host a complete gaming PC thanks to the fact that it incorporates enough space and cooling solutions to accommodate all types of hardware. Allows good cable management and its left panel, as usual in these components, reveals the interior.

It is an ATX box, so it supports motherboards of the main form factors that we find within the domestic PC gaming market. On its front it offers several USB ports and a combined jack socket for microphone and headphones.

It incorporates a good handful of 2.5 and 3.5-inch bays in which to install mechanical hard drives and SATA SSDs, and allows you to add up to three 120mm fans. on the front and three similar ones in the upper area. What added to the rear fan and some side grilles in the front area, results in good air flow and efficient heat dissipation generated by the components.