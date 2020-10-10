Renewing driving license will now be even easier, preparing to amend the Motor Act

Driving License Renewal News: Now, even while living abroad, you will be able to renew your driving license easily. Not only this, there is also a preparation to remove the terms of Visa and Medical Certificate for International Driving Permit (IDP). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared to simplify the process of renewal (renewal) on the expiry of the International Driving Permit (IDP) period of such citizens while living abroad. For this, it is proposed to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. Also Read – Relief move of central government in lockdown, validity of driving license expired from February extended to this month

The ministry has also sought suggestions from the people for the amendment. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said that it has come to the notice that there is no mechanism for renewal of the International Driving Permit after the expiry of the period of stay abroad. To provide convenience to such citizens, it is proposed to amend the CMVR 1989.

Citizens can apply through the Indian Embassy or Mission Abroad Portals and after that the application will go to the concerned RTO for consideration. The special thing is that at the time of requesting for IDP while abroad, the terms of a medical certificate and a valid visa are also removed. Because citizens who have a certified driving license should not need other medical certificates. Also Read – Now driving license will also be linked to Aadhaar, new law will be made soon

Apart from this, there are some countries where Visa on Arrival is there. In such cases, visa is not available at the time of applying for IDP in India before travel. The ministry has also sought suggestions from people in this regard. The suggestions can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVLIT & Toll) Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi within 30 days of the notification. Also Read – Now you can keep your Driving License and RC book in Digital locker | No need to keep driving license or car paper, soft copy will also work

(Input: IANS)