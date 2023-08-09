Renewing Your Home’s Outdoor Space

During the warmer months, spending time outdoors becomes relaxing and freeing. Whether homeowners are on a tight budget or have an expansive one, there are ways to transform any outdoor space and make it more inviting for the family and guests. A few ideas can spark imagination and help homeowners start on their outdoor makeover projects.

Tips for Renewing an Outdoor Space

Sometimes, homeowners get bored with their outdoor spaces. Renewals aim to make the outdoor area more comfortable and inviting. After a makeover, homeowners often spend more time outdoors than in. RTA Outdoor Living can help you create the perfect outdoor oasis. Consider the following tips.

Create different levels. If everything is the same height outdoors, the design has no excitement and becomes flat and dull. Rustic steps are ideal for leading to an upper deck with a cooking area and a massive grill. Do not be afraid to add depth and height to any outdoor scene.

Consider unique lighting. Many homeowners ignore their outdoor lighting needs, only going for functional options. It is critical to increase the design appeal by adding special lighting that speaks to the outdoor space, illuminating it in beauty. Homeowners must choose weather-proof outdoor lighting to withstand rain and other weather events. Pendant lights are ideal for outdoor spaces.

Install a Pergola. Pergolas are beautiful additions to outdoor spaces because they add comfort and design appeal. Define the dining or sitting space with a pergola to make an exciting transformation outdoors.

Add a fireplace. A fireplace opens the outdoor space for winter, and it should become the focal point of your outdoor scene. Everyone will want to gather around the fireplace, whether trying to stay warm or toasting marshmallows.

Homeowners should also consider a privacy wall. Privacy walls give added privacy but also add depth and interest. Homeowners can choose from multiple materials and styles. The privacy wall can match the outdoor space’s design or contrast it.

Include a swing. There is nothing more relaxing than swinging on a porch swing outdoors. Swings become a favorite spot for people to gather outdoors. Add some fluffy pillows and padding; the swing makes a great place to take an afternoon nap.

Consider bold colors. Some homeowners keep their indoor spaces muted in the color scheme, but the outdoors is a great place to experiment with bold color combinations and patterns. Homeowners can go wild and crazy while enjoying a unique design from their indoor space.

Get Professional Design Help

Some homeowners feel overwhelmed when it comes to transforming their outdoor spaces. Often, homeowners feel more confident getting professional design help. A professional will inspect the home’s outdoor space to determine the most critical design elements to make the space inviting.

Professional designers will develop several designs based on the homeowner’s desires. Once homeowners decide on a plan, they should hire the proper professionals to handle any construction.

Get Started on Your Home’s Outdoor Space Renewal

Renewing your outdoor space becomes an exciting undertaking. There are practically limitless design options. Even on a budget, homeowners can create a fantastic space they will enjoy throughout the year. Outdoor spaces become favorite places to entertain friends and family. Now is an ideal time to get started on your new outdoor project. Allow your creativity to go wild, and work within your budget to create a beautiful outdoor space.