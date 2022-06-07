Renfe had a mission: to make ticket machines easier to use. And it has ended up making them much more complicated

Jakob Nielsen, one of the world’s great experts on usabilitydefines it as “the extent to which a product can be used by specific users to achieve specific goals with effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in a specified context of use”.

Professionals in the usability sector have a recurring example in Spain of how the user experience should not be approached. And, unfortunately, it is the online platform of one of the most used services in our country: RENFE.

So, in recent years —and when we say last we mean, more or less, since the Internet existed— those responsible for the RENFE ticket sales platforms They seem to have taken on their backs the not always well-valued task of generating indignation among users. so that others can learn from their mistakes.

I just want to buy a ticket, please stop torturing me and confusing me

And although we know that they are always there to set an example, once in a while it goes viral thanks to social networks. That was the case yesterday, when a Twitter thread published by Javier Escribano (co-founder of Ontruckcom and TouristEye) illustrated with real examples the interaction between users and local ticket machines after his last and recent change, which would have only “made them more complicated”in the words of Escribano.

Certainly, the initial screen does not seem very intuitive for those who want to buy ticketsespecially considering that it is a platform dedicated precisely to that:

Renfe has changed the interface of its suburban machines, and… has managed to make them more complicated! 1) I want to buy a ticket, what do I do? pic.twitter.com/RSY9UXWBE9 – Javier Escribano (@fesja) June 5, 2022

Among the ’10 Jakob Nielsen heuristics’ —a dozen reference elements when evaluating the usability of an interface—, we could highlight five of them, and ask ourselves if RENFE complies with them:

‘Coincidence between the system and the real world’: Use words, phrases and concepts familiar to the user, instead of internal jargon. (See point 1 of the thread, above)

‘User control and freedom’: Users often take actions by mistake, and need a clearly marked “emergency exit” to quit an unwanted process. (See point 2 of the thread)

3) After reading all the stations, what do I do? A see more stations would be 👌 Crazy idea What if we put the following stations in the direction of the train? pic.twitter.com/gzSHjq0IHX – Javier Escribano (@fesja) June 5, 2022

‘Recognition instead of remembrance’: User memory load should be minimized by making items, actions, and options visible (See point 3 of the thread). The user should not have to remember information from one part of the interface to another.

(Of the latter we have found another recent example, referred in this case to the web:)

The website of @Renfe It’s still a shame… You enter with your user, choose a ticket, tell him to change and he starts asking you… locator? ticket number?

It is ABSURD, if it is already selected!! what little usability #UX #FAIL — Josemaría Casañé (@josemaria_cr) April 4, 2022

‘Error prevention’: Good error messages are important, but good interfaces should prevent problems from ever occurring in the first place. (See point 4 of the thread)

5) I have already selected the destination. And now what do I do? I want a single, but I have to be careful to hit the right +. pic.twitter.com/yJe8vlDdCs – Javier Escribano (@fesja) June 5, 2022

‘System status visibility’: That the user always knows ‘where’ he is and what is happening. (See point 5 of the thread)

Bueno, half of the Nielsen decalogue, unfulfilled. What a success! As Javier Escribano says in the last tweet of the thread…