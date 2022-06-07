Renfe had a mission: to make ticket machines easier to use. And it has ended up making them much more complicated

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Jakob Nielsen, one of the world’s great experts on usabilitydefines it as “the extent to which a product can be used by specific users to achieve specific goals with effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in a specified context of use”.

Professionals in the usability sector have a recurring example in Spain of how the user experience should not be approached. And, unfortunately, it is the online platform of one of the most used services in our country: RENFE.

So, in recent years —and when we say last we mean, more or less, since the Internet existed— those responsible for the RENFE ticket sales platforms They seem to have taken on their backs the not always well-valued task of generating indignation among users. so that others can learn from their mistakes.

I just want to buy a ticket, please stop torturing me and confusing me

And although we know that they are always there to set an example, once in a while it goes viral thanks to social networks. That was the case yesterday, when a Twitter thread published by Javier Escribano (co-founder of Ontruckcom and TouristEye) illustrated with real examples the interaction between users and local ticket machines after his last and recent change, which would have only “made them more complicated”in the words of Escribano.

I have tried to buy a cheap ticket on the Renfe website. There are 167,521 people in front of me waiting in line online

Certainly, the initial screen does not seem very intuitive for those who want to buy ticketsespecially considering that it is a platform dedicated precisely to that:

Among the ’10 Jakob Nielsen heuristics’ —a dozen reference elements when evaluating the usability of an interface—, we could highlight five of them, and ask ourselves if RENFE complies with them:

  • ‘Coincidence between the system and the real world’: Use words, phrases and concepts familiar to the user, instead of internal jargon. (See point 1 of the thread, above)

  • ‘User control and freedom’: Users often take actions by mistake, and need a clearly marked “emergency exit” to quit an unwanted process. (See point 2 of the thread)

  • ‘Recognition instead of remembrance’: User memory load should be minimized by making items, actions, and options visible (See point 3 of the thread). The user should not have to remember information from one part of the interface to another.

(Of the latter we have found another recent example, referred in this case to the web:)

  • ‘Error prevention’: Good error messages are important, but good interfaces should prevent problems from ever occurring in the first place. (See point 4 of the thread)
  • ‘System status visibility’: That the user always knows ‘where’ he is and what is happening. (See point 5 of the thread)

Bueno, half of the Nielsen decalogue, unfulfilled. What a success! As Javier Escribano says in the last tweet of the thread…

I am convinced that it is another case of an interface not tested with users: an interface used millions of times a day, without testing!! These Romans are crazy… please recruit good PD/UX professionals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here