Renfe launches Dōcō: this is how the app that integrates trains, taxis or scooters to move around Spain works (soon also bus and metro)

Renfe has just announced a new digital platform, called Dōcō, from which you can book not only trains, but also motorcycles, scooters, taxis, VTCs and, soon, buses, bicycles and the metro. It is to travel throughout Spain.

For now, Renfe has said little about the application. It is known that it will arrive in a few weeks, that it has the objective of integrating both public and private transport to help us move more easily and sustainably without our own car and that, at least for the moment, it does not have a website, only an app. The name may sound very un-Spanish with those two tildes, but it is the joint abbreviation for Donde and Como.

According to Renfe, Dōcō offers the possibility of plan, book, pay and travel in one app. “It is a unique mobility service solution that accompanies people by offering them a wide variety of transport combinations.”

How Doc works





Renfe, which recently issued tickets to travel for free by train, and that we can incidentally deal with the energy crisis that has made gasoline more expensive, is now announcing another digital novelty through which we can see what kind of transport we have more at hand to arrive before our destination.

While the app is released and we can see it with our own eyes, Renfe promises full transparency. This means that when we look for the option we have to move, “all services are offered from neutrality, equality and respect for all people and the environment”.

how it will work

First of all, you have to register. Say your email, create a password and enter a means of payment. You must also upload your identity document and driving document. You explain your preferences: they will ask you how you like to travel and if you prefer the most sustainable or the fastest routes.





Then you have to choose your destination: you explain to us where you want to go and we offer you the best routes and combinations of transport to get there, always according to your preferences. Then with the options, you choose the route, pay or reserve the transport and voila, you will have your trip ready to leave when you have decided.

As seen in this interface published by the public transport firm, you can indicate in what transport do you prefer to movewhat route do you want to take, what future trips do you have in mind.

If you want to be one of the first people to test the appyou can register here.