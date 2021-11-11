Renfe trains proceed to make use of Home windows XP, a gadget from two decades in the past with out beef up … however it’s not as horrible because it sounds

The Renfe Cercanías trains proceed to make use of Home windows XP in the course of 2021, a gadget that got here out two decades in the past and used to be formally discontinued in 2014. Since then we have now observed six new variations of Home windows and none appear to have handed thru there.

Is that this in point of fact so horrible the way it sounds? If we repeatedly discuss how essential it’s to stay our apparatus up to the moment with the newest safety patches, and the way whole firms and nations finally end up paying hundreds of thousands to increase gadget beef up when the scary finish of lifestyles arrives, it’s not tough to get our palms on within the head reflexively with this details about the Renfe, however the element here’s that there are essential nuances.





If it’s not broke, don’t repair it

Let’s discuss the truth that Renfe Cercanías continues to make use of Home windows XP, an working gadget from two decades in the past that has been with out beef up since 2014. %.twitter.com/PFQiFAipHN – Alberto Fierro (@albertofierroal) November 10, 2021

First, we’re speaking concerning the displays throughout the trains that in most cases display such things as promoting or say the prevent you will have arrived at. That is an remoted gadgetIt isn’t the similar as a gadget hooked up to a community or the Web and that fulfills essential purposes and has get entry to to delicate information.

The truth is that whilst the ones Home windows XP don’t seem to be hooked up externally, the chance is undoubtedly a lot not up to the price of upgrading all that infrastructure. Now not for not anything are there trains in Sweden operating no longer with Home windows XP, however with a good older one: Home windows 95.

Updating those Renfe displays to some other model of Home windows is a logistical drawback that during an remoted gadget is totally useless. We’re speaking a couple of conceivable funding to switch the {hardware} for compatibility, and / or an funding in IT group of workers to hold out the operation after which give it repairs.

For sure multiple will assume that why do not they use an up to date Linux and now, finally It is loose. Oh positive, the easiest answer for the whole thing. Linux isn’t the perfect answer for the rest in lots of circumstances, no longer even its nice recognition for “bringing lifestyles again” to an previous pc can at all times be carried out.

It isn’t a magic shoe that matches the already cinderella stepsisters completely, it’s once more, an funding in IT and assets to discover a appropriate gadget and handle the issues that can stand up, and that because the statistics say and Murphy’s Regulation , they’re going to nearly for sure display up.

If Home windows XP works, it’s an remoted gadget that doesn’t pose a safety possibility, and “the treatment” is a lot more pricey, the good judgment turns out to suggest that it’s higher to go away it as it’s already. From time to time, and to cite a excellent remark from David fernandez in this subject, “Engineering may be figuring out when you wish to have to replace and when you do not.”