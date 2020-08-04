Reni Santoni, Poppie in ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Soiled Harry’ Actor, Dies at 81

Reni Santoni, who performed Poppie in “Seinfeld” and appeared in “Soiled Harry” and different movies, died on Aug. 1. He was 81.

In accordance with a Fb submit written by his pal and TV writer-producer Tracy Newman, Santoni died on Saturday morning. He had been “sick for fairly some time.”

“These of you who knew him understand how humorous he was, what a terrific actor, improviser, performer, and so forth.,” the submit learn. “So good. I beloved him very a lot and will miss him terribly. One other nice one is gone. I’ve a number of great footage of him, and will submit them over the following week. My coronary heart goes out to his son, Nick, who has been such a consolation to Reni over that previous 5 years or extra.”

Born in New York Metropolis, Santoni constructed his performing profession from off-Broadway theatre, starring in “The Umbrella” and “The Mad Present.” His first vital movie function was an uncredited look in the 1964 movie “The Pawnbroker,” in which he performed a junkie attempting to promote a radio.

His first main function was in “Enter Laughing” (1967), in which he performed a supply boy in New York Metropolis. Different movie credit embody inspector Chico González in “Soiled Harry” (1971), jail official Ramon Herrera in “Dangerous Boys” (1983) and detective Tony Gonzales in “Cobra” (1986).

Considered one of Santoni’s most notable roles was on “Seinfeld” as Poppie, an unhygienic restaurateur. He had a recurring function as certainly one of Arthur Hill’s assistants on the ultimate season of ABC’s “Owen Marshall, Counselor at Legislation” (1973) and performed Daniel in “28 Days” (2000), starring Sandra Bullock.

Santoni is survived by his spouse and stage director, Lisa James, and son, Nick.