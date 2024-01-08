Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Fans of the popular comic series Rent a Girlfriend can’t wait for Chapter 312 to come out, and for a good reason. The comic book is still one of the most popular in the world, even though it has been out for more than 20 years.

Kazuya Kinoshita, a lonely college student, finds solace in a phone app where he meets Chizuru Mizuhara, his new girlfriend, after his real partner ends their relationship.

But when their families as well as friends get involved, Kazuya’s rental girlfriend’s trick with the pretty but shy Chizuru gets more difficult. Chapter 312 can be seen online in raw scan form before it comes out officially.

It is important to keep in mind that raw scans are often wrong and miss some information. Some online theories have also said that Chapter 312 details are out there. There’s no question that fans of this series will continue to be thrilled and amused for years to come.

We have all the information you need regarding Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312: when it will be out, how long it will be, where to read it, a summary of Chapter 311 and its story, and a countdown to the release date of Chapter 312.

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312 Release Date:

Episode 312 of Rent-A-Girlfriend will be out on January 9, 2024, at 12:00 AM Japan Standard Time. This means the following times in different time zones: The ninth of January 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Fans are writing down the days until this event with more and more energy. As fans eagerly await the release of the next exciting part of this captivating journey, they can feel their energy rising.

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312 Storyline:

Following up on where the last episode left off, Kazuya as well as Chizuru are now acting as rental lovers and girlfriends for a group of kids at a daycare.

The kids are learning a lot of fun new things to do as well as play with Kazuya and Chizuru. They also ask about the couple’s relationship by asking how they met, how long they’ve been dating, and what each partner finds attractive about the other.

As their fake selves, Kazuya and Chizuru try their best to respond to the kids’ questions. They still try to hide how they feel about each other, despite the fact that their feelings are growing stronger every day.

But things go badly when one of the kids, Rina, falls in love with Kazuya and seeks to win him over. Even Chizuru feels disappointed when Rina asks him to be her boyfriend.

What are Chizuru and Kazuya going to do? How well do you think they can keep their secret from the kids? Finally, will they tell each other how they feel about each other? To find out, read Rent a Girlfriend, Chapter 312.

Where To Watch Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312:

Do you want to read a new manga? You should read Rent a Girlfriend if you want to laugh and cry at the same time. The answer is clear: go to Kodansha. As one of the best-known publishing houses in Japan, Kodansha sends us the fun parts of Rent a Girlfriend.

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 312 Trailer Release:

Rent A Girlfriend Chapter 311 Recap:

This part talks about how Kazuya and Chizuru were hired as rental boyfriends as well as lovers at a daycare for a certain group of kids. After going through a split, losing a spouse, or having very stressful jobs, these kids’ parents wanted to give them a chance to experience a normal family life.

Both Kazuya and Chizuru chose to take the job, despite the fact that it made them feel nervous and uneasy. Aside from that, they had to act like they were dating in front of the kids.

While they had real feelings for each other, they hadn’t said anything about them yet, which made this hard for them. Also in this part, it says that Sayuri, Chizuru’s late grandma, ran the daycare center.

Sayuri was the one who told Chizuru about the job of a rental lover and encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

When Kazuya and Chizuru found Sayuri’s picture and personal things in the daycare, they were both shocked and deeply touched. They also discovered a letter addressed to them, containing Sayuri’s final words and wishes.

What did Sayuri write in her letter? What will happen to Kazuya and Chizuru’s relationship because of it? And how may they deal with the kids’ questions and high hopes? Find out in Rent a Girlfriend Chapter 312 what to do.

Last Thoughts:

Rent-A-Girlfriend was a huge hit in Japan. It was clear that a lot of people liked the comic because it sold millions of copies. Because of its interesting story and well-developed characters, the anime version gained a lot of attention in the relationship field.

By getting into the cultural mood, the show hit home with viewers and helped anime become more famous as a whole. With merchandise sales and a strong fan group, it had an effect beyond the screen.

For the most up-to-date and accurate picture of how it’s doing in Japan, you should look at reviews from reputable sources, scores from viewers, and recent sales data.

Over 100,000 people have rated Rent a Girlfriend 6.40 out of 10 on MyAnimeList. There are over 10,000 votes for Rent a Girlfriend on Anime-Planet, giving it a score of 4.4 out of 5. Over 3,000 people have rated Rent a Girlfriend 8.1 out of 10 on MangaUpdates.