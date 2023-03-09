Rent-A-Girlfriend: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a rom-com anime that is based on the manga by Reiji Miyajima for the Weekly Shonen Magazine. After two successful seasons, the anime’s third part has been released. TMS Entertainment, which made the anime version of Rent a Girlfriend, will make Season 3 of the show.

Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 was announced on the official Japanese website and a special teaser trailer was on YouTube. It said, “It has been decided to make season 3 of the TV anime! Special Report Video” is now available to watch. The last episode of season 2 of the TV anime “Kanojo, Oyasama” has finally aired. After the last episode aired at midnight on Friday, September 16, the decision to make a third season was made public.” (via Kanokari-official.)

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Cast

Here is a list of the people who will be in Season 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend:

Kazuya Kinoshita, dubbed by Shun Horie

Chizuru Mizuhara, dubbed by Sora Amamiya

Sumi Sakurasawa, dubbed by Rie Takahashi

Ruka Sarashina, dubbed by Nao Toyama

Mami Nanami, dubbed by Aoi Yuki

Rent-A-Girlfriend Storyline

Rent-A-Girlfriend narrates the tale of Kazuya Kinoshita, who was deeply saddened after becoming dumped by his girlfriend of one month, Mami Nanami. He resorts to a dating websites app where she pays to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara, a kind, beautiful girl. He decided to give her a low rating on the app because he thought she was always too good to be true. When Chizuru finds out about this, she yells at him and shows him that she is a meaner college girl than he thought.

Because of a strange turn of events, Kazuya kept renting Chizuru to act as his fake girlfriend in front of his family and friends. But Chizuru found out that her client lives next door and went to the same school as her. Things get harder when more of Kazuya’s rental girlfriends start to like him. In the second season of the show, Chizuru gives up her job to follow her dream of becoming an actress. Kazuya encourages her to follow her dream and rents her out on a weekly basis to help her make money.

Chizuru has given up on becoming a lead actress because she has failed several auditions and hasn’t been able to fulfill the dying wish of her top-star grandmother. Kazuya starts a crowdfunding campaign for her and asks Chizuru to help him make a movie for her grandmother. This is a very sweet thing for him to do. But if he has more girlfriends around, it will be hard for Kazuya to keep his promise to Chizuru.

A Review of Rent-A-Girlfriend

Many people may not like this show because it has a perverted main character and a questionable moral theme. But this nice and cringe anime could be fun for people who want to watch something different. It’s true that this kind of anime gets a lot of criticism for having similar structures and plots that have been done before, but each character has his own unique trait that makes him stand out and makes people curious.

All you must do is click a few buttons, and right away you’ll have a girlfriend for a day. As a bonus, she’ll be beautiful and have a great personality, too. The plot isn’t the most important part of the show, but it’s good enough to allow the kawaii girls, who are the most important part, to steal the show.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Release Date

Even though the official date for the English dub of Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 hasn’t been set yet, we can get a good idea of when it will come out based on when the show’s previous dubs came out.

On July 2, 2022, the 2nd season of the television series started airing. The English dub for the first episode came out two weeks later, on July 15. From then on, dubbed episodes came out every week until a whole new batch of episodes was dubbed. This is about the same as how dubbing works for most shows that are shown at the same time, as well as being made accessible a week earlier than that for most big shows. We’re still a long way from this time frame, though, and a firm release date will definitely be announced in the next few months. Also, an official date for when the first episode of the English Dub will come out is sure to come soon after this news.

The second season of the anime series Rent a Girlfriend is almost ready to be streamed. This is almost two years after the first season. Fans can’t wait to see what happens in the next episode of Rent a Girlfriend House season 3. However, the production team hasn’t said anything official about whether or not there will be a second season. We’ll let you know as soon as the production team tells us anything. We should be able to watch the new season sometime in late 2023.

Where can I watch Season 3 of Rent-A-Girlfriend?

You can watch the first and second seasons of Rent a Girlfriend on Crunchyroll.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer

As of November 2022, the Season 3 trailer has not been shown by the production team. Check back to see the trailer video as soon as it comes out.