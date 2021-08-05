Renuka Shahane Pens Down An Emotional Publish For 27 Years Of HAHK

Lately, one among India’s largest and the best movies – Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! completes 27 years. The Sooraj Barjatya movie referred to as the Bible for circle of relatives dramas is an all-time-favourite for cinema enthusiasts and remains to be successful at the satellite tv for pc. The Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movie completes 27 years and Renuka Shahane who performed Madhuri’s elder sister within the movie has an enchanting submit to percentage.





Renuka shared a black-and-white image of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! being screened at a theatre. An enormous poster of the movie is publish, whilst a big crowd is accrued out of doors looking to get a price ticket. Renuka has captioned this beneficial image and stated, “Thanks to Soorajji and all the @rajshri staff for HAHK 27 years and nonetheless going robust. An enormous thanks to the target audience, the lovers of this movie for loving it and showering it with natural love then and now #trueblessing.”



HAHK is among the highest movies in Bollywood and this circle of relatives drama went directly to create a twister on the box-office each in India and in a foreign country.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! had fetched Madhuri Dixit Nene the Filmfare Award for Very best Actress and the movie had different giant wins on the Filmfare Awards.



— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 5, 2021

